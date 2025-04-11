How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will take on Chivas in the Liga MX at El Encanto Stadium on Friday.

Both these teams are on 16 points from 14 games and have not enjoyed a great campaign so far. Chivas are winless in their last five outings, and the hosts have only managed one win in the same period.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mazatlan FC vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio El Encanto

The match will be played at El Encanto Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11.05pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlán enter the crucial clash against Chivas after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Atlético San Luis. The Sinaloa side, currently 11th in the table, has struggled for consistency, with only two wins in their last ten league games.

Nicolás Benedetti remains their key player, leading both goals and assists for the team. No major injuries or suspensions have been reported for Mazatlán ahead of this fixture.

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas Guadalajara face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive for the Clausura 2025 Play-In. They are coming off back-to-back losses, including a 3-1 defeat to Monterrey, and sit 12th in the table.

Injuries continue to plague the squad, with Javier Hernández and Armando González sidelined due to ongoing issues. Víctor Guzmán's long-term absence due to a fractured metatarsal also limits their midfield options.

Despite these setbacks, key players like Roberto Alvarado and Alan Pulido are expected to lead the attack as Chivas aims to secure three vital points.

