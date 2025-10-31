How to watch Maryland vs Indiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) will hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) on Saturday at SECU Stadium.

Indiana took last year’s meeting 42-28 during its march to the College Football Playoff and now looks to remain perfect once again. A win this weekend would give the Hoosiers a 9-0 start for the second straight year under head coach Curt Cignetti, an impressive feat for a program that had never opened a season 9-0 before his arrival in 2024.

On the other sideline, Maryland will be fighting to stop the skid and salvage its season. After racing out to a 4-0 start that included a statement victory over Wisconsin to open Big Ten play, the Terrapins have stumbled with three consecutive conference defeats, and coach Mike Locksley’s group is desperate to get back on track before the slide deepens further.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland vs Indiana NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Maryland vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Maryland will take on the Indiana in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland .

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue SECU Stadium Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

Maryland vs Indiana news & key players

Maryland Terrapins team news

Indiana enters this matchup in good shape on the injury front and continues to showcase one of the most balanced offenses in college football. The Hoosiers are churning out 264 passing yards per contest while adding another 230.5 on the ground, keeping defenses guessing every week. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has firmly planted himself in the Heisman conversation, completing an impressive 72.9% of his throws and leading the nation with 24 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. His efficiency has been elite as well, his 188.5 passer rating ranks second in the country.

The Bruins might not have been viewed as title contenders earlier in the season, but their turnaround since parting ways with head coach DeShaun Foster a month ago has been impressive. They’ve rattled off three consecutive victories, highlighted by Fernando Mendoza’s efficient outing, throwing for 168 yards and three touchdowns before exiting late in the third quarter with his team comfortably ahead 49-3. Indiana also dominated on the ground, piling up 262 rushing yards, led by Maryland transfer Roman Hemby’s 81 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

On the other hand, Malik Washington has emerged as one of the standout true freshmen quarterbacks in the country this season. He’s been forced to shoulder much of the offensive load, as the Terrapins’ rushing attack has struggled for consistency. Dejuan Williams leads the backfield with 292 yards but is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. Through the air, Washington has completed 59.7% of his passes for 1,716 yards, tallying 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. His go-to target has been Oklahoma transfer Jalil Farooq, who has hauled in 31 receptions for 277 yards and a score.

Maryland should be relatively healthy coming out of its bye week, though defensive lineman Zahir Mathis remains questionable with an undisclosed issue.