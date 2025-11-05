+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoAtalanta
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Marseille vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Marseille and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille face Atalanta at Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage battle with both clubs vying for a second win to strengthen their knockout stage ambitions.

Marseille currently hold a slight edge in Ligue 1 form, having scored four or more goals multiple times at home, while Atalanta have been inconsistent away, suffering heavy defeats on their travels but remaining dangerous in big games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Marseille vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Marseille vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Stade Orange Velodrome

The match will be played at Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Atalanta lineups

Marseille team news

Emerson will be unavailable for selection as he serves a suspension following his red card against Sporting, while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Hamed Traoré, and Amine Gouiri are all ruled out through injury.

In addition, Leonardo Balerdi and Timothy Weah remain uncertain due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Atalanta team news

On the other hand, Atalanta’s injury situation is showing significant improvement. Marten de Roon and Daniel Maldini have both returned to full training.

Only Giorgio Scalvini is confirmed to be absent, while Sead Kolašinac remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.

Form

OM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

OM

Last 2 matches

ATA

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

1

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

