How to watch today's Marseille vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Marseille face Atalanta at Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage battle with both clubs vying for a second win to strengthen their knockout stage ambitions.

Marseille currently hold a slight edge in Ligue 1 form, having scored four or more goals multiple times at home, while Atalanta have been inconsistent away, suffering heavy defeats on their travels but remaining dangerous in big games.

Marseille vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stade Orange Velodrome

The match will be played at Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Emerson will be unavailable for selection as he serves a suspension following his red card against Sporting, while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Hamed Traoré, and Amine Gouiri are all ruled out through injury.

In addition, Leonardo Balerdi and Timothy Weah remain uncertain due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Atalanta team news

On the other hand, Atalanta’s injury situation is showing significant improvement. Marten de Roon and Daniel Maldini have both returned to full training.

Only Giorgio Scalvini is confirmed to be absent, while Sead Kolašinac remains a doubt as he continues his recovery.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

OM Last 2 matches ATA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Atalanta 3 - 0 Marseille

Marseille 1 - 1 Atalanta 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

