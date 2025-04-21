How to watch Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins square off Monday night at LoanDepot Park, opening a three-game series between two clubs still searching for consistency as the season unfolds.

After stumbling out of the gate with series losses to the Giants, Rangers, and Brewers, Cincinnati has begun to steady the ship. A hard-earned series win over San Francisco was followed by a sweep of the Pirates, injecting some confidence into the clubhouse. Despite dropping two of three to the Mariners last week, the Reds responded with fireworks in Baltimore — especially during a jaw-dropping 24-2 demolition in Sunday’s finale.

The Marlins, meanwhile, have had a rollercoaster of their own to begin the season. After a strong start against the Pirates, Miami struggled through a stretch that included multiple series losses to the Mets and a sweep by the Diamondbacks. A spirited but unsuccessful comeback against the Phillies on Saturday — where they scored six in the ninth — gave way to a gritty 7-5 extra-innings win on Sunday, capped by Javier Sanoja's three-hit, five-RBI performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs. the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH