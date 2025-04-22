How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Ottawa Senators, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs’ First Round continues on Tuesday, April 22, as the Toronto Maple Leafs look to build on their 1-0 series lead when they welcome the Ottawa Senators back to Scotiabank Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2.

After taking a 6-2 thumping in Sunday’s opener, Ottawa is looking to bounce back quickly in the first edition of the Battle of Ontario since 2004. While the Senators nursed their bruises on Monday, their focus now shifts to evening the series before heading home to a fired-up Canadian Tire Centre for Game 3 on Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators will meet in an epic NHL action on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Toronto’s top-tier talent rose to the occasion, while Ottawa’s big names barely got a look in.

Tim Stützle dished out more hits (nine) than he managed shots on goal (three), a telling stat in a game where the Senators’ offensive spark was noticeably dim.

On the blue line, star defenseman Jake Sanderson was curiously underutilized, logging under 19 minutes of ice time despite being one of Ottawa’s most dynamic weapons.

Much of the pre-series buzz centered around whether Anthony Stolarz could carry his regular-season form into playoff pressure—and for the most part, he answered the bell. The Toronto netminder came up clutch with key stops on Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto, denying Ottawa on a pair of prime opportunities. Early on, however, he looked shaky, coughing up rebounds—one of which led directly to Drake Batherson’s goal that cut Toronto’s lead to 2-1.

Ottawa Senators team news

Head coach Travis Green hasn't ruled out tweaks to the lineup, with gritty winger Nick Cousins a likely inclusion. His edge and agitation could offer a spark in what promises to be a physical series.

Ottawa simply wasn’t sharp enough in Game 1. Thirteen players made their postseason debut on Sunday night, and the inexperience was evident. It wasn’t a disaster, but it also wasn’t nearly good enough to threaten the Leafs.

If the Senators hope to claw their way back into the series, they’ll need to generate more traffic in front of Anthony Stolarz, who had a comfortable night between the pipes for Toronto. Brady Tkachuk tried to lead by example, firing a team-high five shots and bringing energy, but he’ll need more help from the supporting cast.

The biggest question mark lies in goal. Linus Ullmark, making his playoff debut with Ottawa, had a night to forget—allowing six goals on just 24 shots. His postseason résumé now stands at 3-7-0 in 11 appearances, with a bloated 3.82 GAA and .877 save percentage. His Game 1 stats—.750 save percentage and 6.01 GAA—leave nowhere to go but up.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record