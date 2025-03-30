How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Everton Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Everton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will aim to strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot when they welcome Everton to Leigh Sports Village for a WSL showdown on Sunday.

With the league's top three securing European football, last weekend’s emphatic 4-0 triumph over Aston Villa put the Red Devils seven points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City with just five fixtures remaining. Given that Marc Skinner’s squad faces Chelsea, City, and Arsenal in the season’s final stretch, bagging maximum points against Everton and West Ham in the coming weeks is crucial.

United have already bested Everton twice this season—in both the WSL and FA Cup—but the Toffees remain a tricky opponent. Despite sitting seventh in the standings, they have upset higher-ranked sides, securing wins over Liverpool and Manchester City, earning a point against Arsenal, and giving United a stern test in their September clash.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Manchester United Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET or 4:00 am PT on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

In terms of team news, Celin Bizet and Anna Sandberg are doubtful after picking up injuries in the second half of the Villa win, though Simi Awujo made her return to the bench.

Everton Women team news

Meanwhile, Everton's Rikke Madsen marked her return from maternity leave in style, featuring in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace—a match capped off by a heartwarming moment as her partner, Martin Thomsen, proposed on the pitch at Walton Hall Park.

Head coach Brian Sorensen continues to deal with the absence of Inma Gabarro, Aurora Galli, and Megan Finnigan, who remain sidelined with long-term injuries, while Louna Ribadeira has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

