How to watch today's Manchester United vs Leeds United pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A highly anticipated preseason friendly takes place in Stockholm as Manchester United meet newly promoted Leeds United on Saturday.

Both teams have kicked off their summer preparations with new signings, reshaped squads, and intriguing managerial narratives. The Red Devils, under Ruben Amorim, aim to rebound from one of their lowest top-flight finishes in decades, while Daniel Farke’s Leeds return to the Premier League full of ambition after romping to the Championship title last season.

This fixture serves as a crucial test for United’s rebuild and a chance for Leeds to gauge their Premier League readiness.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on MUTV and LUTV - the official streaming platforms of the teams. A subscription for MUTV will cost around $9.99 per year.

Manchester United vs Leeds kick-off time

The match will be played in Stockholm on Saturday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United are set to hand a debut to marquee summer signing Matheus Cunha, acquired from Wolves for £62.5 million. The dynamic Brazilian attacker is expected to feature alongside captain Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund in a strong starting lineup, with Amad Diallo also likely to be involved in the attack.

On the injury front, Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined with a knee problem, and Andre Onana is out for preseason due to a hamstring issue, which hands a starting chance in goal to Altay Bayindir. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia are all set to be excluded from matchday involvement as the club seeks to orchestrate summer departures for the quintet.

Leeds team news

Leeds United arrive with momentum and a reinforced squad after winning the Championship with 100 points and significant summer investment. Daniel Farke’s team has added four new signings: Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg), and Lucas Nmecha (Wolfsburg), all of whom are expected to be involved, with Bijol and Gudmundsson likely debuting from the start.

Leeds are not carrying any major injuries or suspensions and benefit from strong continuity. The Whites have no significant absentees and are aiming to field their strongest available side to fine-tune their tactics ahead of their Premier League opener.

