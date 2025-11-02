How to watch today's Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City are set to host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League fixture.

City are coming off a narrow league defeat to Aston Villa but typically have a strong record at home, aiming to bounce back and extend their unbeaten run against Bournemouth. Bournemouth, currently sitting ninth in the league table, aim to challenge City with their good recent form making them a competitive opponent.

As Manchester City face off against Bournemouth, fans are bound to have their eyes glued to the thrilling Premier League action. Beyond the match itself, some might look towards the potential of sports betting as a way to engage further with the game. Having access to insights and tools to make informed betting decisions can make all the difference. Visit Goal's betting insights for expert advice and strategies to enhance your matchday experience with informed bets.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various channels including fubo, USA Network, DirecTV, Sling and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland and Rodri sat out City’s victory over Swansea but the duo have since returned to full training and look set to feature this weekend.

That timely boost means Pep Guardiola could have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the clash with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth team news

Evanilson is the only fitness concern for the Cherries but the Brazilian forward is expected to travel with the squad.

Andoni Iraola was handed a major lift as Enes Ünal made his long-awaited comeback against Nottingham Forest.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links