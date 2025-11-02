+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBournemouth
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City are set to host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League fixture.

City are coming off a narrow league defeat to Aston Villa but typically have a strong record at home, aiming to bounce back and extend their unbeaten run against Bournemouth. Bournemouth, currently sitting ninth in the league table, aim to challenge City with their good recent form making them a competitive opponent.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various channels including fubo, USA Network, DirecTV, Sling and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Bournemouth lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
25
G. Donnarumma
33
N. O'Reilly
27
M. Nunes
24
J. Gvardiol
3
R. Dias
47
P. Foden
14
N. Gonzalez
10
R. Cherki
11
J. Doku
20
C
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland
1
D. Petrovic
20
A. Jimenez
3
A. Truffert
18
B. Diakite
5
M. Senesi
7
C
D. Brooks
8
A. Scott
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
12
T. Adams
22
E. Kroupi

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

BOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland and Rodri sat out City’s victory over Swansea but the duo have since returned to full training and look set to feature this weekend.

That timely boost means Pep Guardiola could have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the clash with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth team news

Evanilson is the only fitness concern for the Cherries but the Brazilian forward is expected to travel with the squad.

Andoni Iraola was handed a major lift as Enes Ünal made his long-awaited comeback against Nottingham Forest.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

BOU

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

13

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

