How to watch today's Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City prepare to host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in their final home game of the Premier League season.

This fixture carries significant weight for City as they aim to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season. The match also marks a poignant farewell for club legend Kevin De Bruyne, who will play his final game at the Etihad after a decade of outstanding service.

City come into the game following a goalless draw at Southampton and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, results that have added pressure to their league campaign.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are fighting for a top-10 finish and European qualification hopes, though recent form has been mixed, including a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa that ended their five-game unbeaten streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, USA Network, DirecTV, Sling and UNIVERSO in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City’s squad is gradually recovering from injuries, but key players Rodri, John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined.

Ederson returns to goal after being rested for the FA Cup final, and Pep Guardiola is expected to field a strong lineup featuring Ruben Dias and Joško Gvardiol in central defense.

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries will be without midfielder Alex Scott, who is ruled out after fracturing his jaw in last week’s home defeat to Aston Villa.

In addition, several other key players remain sidelined, including Enes Unal, Ryan Christie, Dango Ouattara, and Luis Sinisterra, all of whom are unavailable due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links