How to watch today's Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Manchester derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Strugglers Manchester United will welcome Champions League hopefuls Manchester City to Old Trafford for a derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

While City are chasing a top-four finish, Ruben Amorim's men are currently well off the charts for a European spot, going by their league standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and NBC.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans continue to nurse their respective injuries, while Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt for the tie.

With Amorim claiming that midfield duo Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are available for selection, Harry Maguire may be required to slot in at the back.

In the attack, Alejandro Garnacho should continue in support of Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester City team news

Kevin De Bruyne, who has announced his City exit at the end of his contract this summer, is fit and could lead up to his final Manchester Derby.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola will be concerned about missing Erling Haaland due to an ankle injury, as the forward joins Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the treatment table.

Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to be passed fit, but it will not be easy to displace Nico O'Reilly at left-back, while Jack Grealish will offer De Bruyne a run for his money from the first whistle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links