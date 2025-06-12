+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab KingsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Major League Cricket 2025: Livestream, TV channel, full schedule and rosters

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Major League Cricket, including tv channel, full schedule, livestream and how to watch info.

Major League Cricket is back for its third edition, with the 2025 season running from June 12 to July 13. As with last year, six franchises will duke it out for bragging rights in what's quickly become the USA's marquee T20 showdown. The league, officially recognised by the ICC and granted List-A status in 2024, continues to grow in stature.

Washington Freedom enter the new campaign as defending champions, having steamrolled San Francisco Unicorns by a whopping 96 runs in last season’s title clash. MI New York took home the inaugural crown in 2023, setting the standard early.

This summer’s edition will again feature a star-studded cast, with global T20 heavyweights like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Trent Boult lighting up the American stage. Get ready — MLC 2025 promises big hits, bold moments, and blockbuster cricket.

How to watch 2025 Major League Cricket: TV channel, live stream

  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
  • Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans across the U.S. can catch every thrilling moment from 2025 Major League Cricket live on Willow TV. Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, with streaming access also available via Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 Major League Cricket?

  • Date: June 12 to July 13
  • Time: 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT
  • Venue & Location: Oakland Coliseum (California), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas), Broward County Stadium (Florida)

The Major League Cricket USA 2025 will be played in three different venues - The Oakland Coliseum in California, The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. It will run from June 12 to July 13.

Schedule for the 2025 Major League Cricket

DateTime (ET)MatchVenue
12th June9:00 pmSan Francisco Unicorns vs. Washington FreedomOakland Coliseum, California
13th June9:00 pmMI New York vs. Texas Super KingsOakland Coliseum, California
14th June5:00 pmSan Francisco Unicorns vs. LA Knight RidersOakland Coliseum, California
14th June9:00 pmSeattle Orcas vs. Washington FreedomOakland Coliseum, California
15th June5:00 pmLA Knight Riders vs. Texas Super KingsOakland Coliseum, California
15th June9:00 pmSan Francisco Unicorns vs. MI New YorkOakland Coliseum, California
16th June9:00 pmTexas Super Kings vs. Seattle OrcasOakland Coliseum, California
17th June9:00 pmWashington Freedom vs. LA Knight RidersOakland Coliseum, California
18th June9:00 pmMI New York vs. Seattle OrcasOakland Coliseum, California
20th June8:00 pmTexas Super Kings vs. San Francisco UnicornsGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
21st June8:00 pmMI New York vs. Washington FreedomGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
22nd June4:00 pmSeattle Orcas vs. LA Knight RidersGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
22nd June8:00 pmWashington Freedom vs. Texas Super KingsGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
23rd June8:00 pmMI New York vs. San Francisco UnicornsGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
24th June8:00 pmTexas Super Kings vs. LA Knight RidersGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
25th June8:00 pmSeattle Orcas vs. San Francisco UnicornsGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
26th June8:00 pmLA Knight Riders vs. Washington FreedomGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
27th June8:00 pmSeattle Orcas vs. MI New YorkGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
28th June4:00 pmWashington Freedom vs. San Francisco UnicornsGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
28th June8:00 pmLA Knight Riders vs. Seattle OrcasGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
29th June8:00 pmTexas Super Kings vs. MI New YorkGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
1st July7:00 pmSan Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle OrcasCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
2nd July7:00 pmTexas Super Kings vs. Washington FreedomCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
3rd July7:00 pmLA Knight Riders vs. MI New YorkCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
4th July3:00 pmSan Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super KingsCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
4th July7:00 pmWashington Freedom vs. Seattle OrcasCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
5th July3:00 pmMI New York vs. LA Knight RidersCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
5th July7:00 pmSeattle Orcas vs. Texas Super KingsCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
6th July3:00 pmWashington Freedom vs. MI New YorkCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
6th July7:00 pmLA Knight Riders vs. San Francisco UnicornsCentral Broward Regional Park, Florida
8th July8:00 pmTBC vs. TBC (1st vs 2nd)Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
9th July8:00 pmTBC vs. TBC (3rd vs 4th)Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
11th July8:00 pm TBC vs. TBC (Loser of Q vs Winner of E)Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
13th July8:00 pmTBC vs. TBCGrand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
