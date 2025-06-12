How to watch Major League Cricket 2025: Livestream, TV channel, full schedule and rosters

Major League Cricket is back for its third edition, with the 2025 season running from June 12 to July 13. As with last year, six franchises will duke it out for bragging rights in what's quickly become the USA's marquee T20 showdown. The league, officially recognised by the ICC and granted List-A status in 2024, continues to grow in stature.
Washington Freedom enter the new campaign as defending champions, having steamrolled San Francisco Unicorns by a whopping 96 runs in last season’s title clash. MI New York took home the inaugural crown in 2023, setting the standard early.
This summer’s edition will again feature a star-studded cast, with global T20 heavyweights like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Trent Boult lighting up the American stage. Get ready — MLC 2025 promises big hits, bold moments, and blockbuster cricket.
How to watch 2025 Major League Cricket: TV channel, live stream
Fans across the U.S. can catch every thrilling moment from 2025 Major League Cricket live on Willow TV. Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, with streaming access also available via Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users.
When and where is the 2025 Major League Cricket?
- Date: June 12 to July 13
- Time: 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT
- Venue & Location: Oakland Coliseum (California), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas), Broward County Stadium (Florida)
The Major League Cricket USA 2025 will be played in three different venues - The Oakland Coliseum in California, The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. It will run from June 12 to July 13.
Schedule for the 2025 Major League Cricket
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Venue
|12th June
|9:00 pm
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. Washington Freedom
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|13th June
|9:00 pm
|MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|14th June
|5:00 pm
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. LA Knight Riders
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|14th June
|9:00 pm
|Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedom
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|15th June
|5:00 pm
|LA Knight Riders vs. Texas Super Kings
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|15th June
|9:00 pm
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. MI New York
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|16th June
|9:00 pm
|Texas Super Kings vs. Seattle Orcas
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|17th June
|9:00 pm
|Washington Freedom vs. LA Knight Riders
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|18th June
|9:00 pm
|MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas
|Oakland Coliseum, California
|20th June
|8:00 pm
|Texas Super Kings vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|21st June
|8:00 pm
|MI New York vs. Washington Freedom
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|22nd June
|4:00 pm
|Seattle Orcas vs. LA Knight Riders
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|22nd June
|8:00 pm
|Washington Freedom vs. Texas Super Kings
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|23rd June
|8:00 pm
|MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|24th June
|8:00 pm
|Texas Super Kings vs. LA Knight Riders
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|25th June
|8:00 pm
|Seattle Orcas vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|26th June
|8:00 pm
|LA Knight Riders vs. Washington Freedom
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|27th June
|8:00 pm
|Seattle Orcas vs. MI New York
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|28th June
|4:00 pm
|Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|28th June
|8:00 pm
|LA Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|29th June
|8:00 pm
|Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|1st July
|7:00 pm
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|2nd July
|7:00 pm
|Texas Super Kings vs. Washington Freedom
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|3rd July
|7:00 pm
|LA Knight Riders vs. MI New York
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|4th July
|3:00 pm
|San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|4th July
|7:00 pm
|Washington Freedom vs. Seattle Orcas
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|5th July
|3:00 pm
|MI New York vs. LA Knight Riders
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|5th July
|7:00 pm
|Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|6th July
|3:00 pm
|Washington Freedom vs. MI New York
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|6th July
|7:00 pm
|LA Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns
|Central Broward Regional Park, Florida
|8th July
|8:00 pm
|TBC vs. TBC (1st vs 2nd)
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|9th July
|8:00 pm
|TBC vs. TBC (3rd vs 4th)
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|11th July
|8:00 pm
|TBC vs. TBC (Loser of Q vs Winner of E)
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|13th July
|8:00 pm
|TBC vs. TBC
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas