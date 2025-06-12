How to watch Major League Cricket 2025: Livestream, TV channel, full schedule and rosters

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Major League Cricket, including tv channel, full schedule, livestream and how to watch info.

Major League Cricket is back for its third edition, with the 2025 season running from June 12 to July 13. As with last year, six franchises will duke it out for bragging rights in what's quickly become the USA's marquee T20 showdown. The league, officially recognised by the ICC and granted List-A status in 2024, continues to grow in stature.

Washington Freedom enter the new campaign as defending champions, having steamrolled San Francisco Unicorns by a whopping 96 runs in last season’s title clash. MI New York took home the inaugural crown in 2023, setting the standard early.

This summer’s edition will again feature a star-studded cast, with global T20 heavyweights like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Trent Boult lighting up the American stage. Get ready — MLC 2025 promises big hits, bold moments, and blockbuster cricket.

How to watch 2025 Major League Cricket: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans across the U.S. can catch every thrilling moment from 2025 Major League Cricket live on Willow TV. Coverage will air on CBS Sports Network, with streaming access also available via Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 Major League Cricket?

Date: June 12 to July 13

June 12 to July 13 Time: 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT

3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue & Location: Oakland Coliseum (California), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas), Broward County Stadium (Florida)

The Major League Cricket USA 2025 will be played in three different venues - The Oakland Coliseum in California, The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. It will run from June 12 to July 13.

Schedule for the 2025 Major League Cricket