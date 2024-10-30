How to watch today's Mainz vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Mainz and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mainz will take on Bayern Munich in the second round of DFB Pokal at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday.

Both these teams have only managed to win two out of their last five matches. However, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga standings and are unbeaten in the league.

Mainz, on the other hand, are 13th in the league standings and might struggle to halt Bayern in front of their own home crowd.

How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.45 pm ET Venue: MEWA Arena

The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mainz team news

Mainz will be without center-back Andreas Hanche-Olsen until late November. Right-back Nikolas Veratschnig, Jonathan Burkardt and midfielder Nadiem Amiri are also not expected to be back for the game.

Mainz predicted XI: Riess; Kohr, Jenz, Leitsch; Caci, Sano, Hong, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Sieb

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rieß, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, Jenz, Leitsch, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Widmer, Dal Midfielders: Barkok, Sano, Lee, Nebel, Hong, Vidović, Kohr, Shabani Forwards: Onisiwo, Sieb, Weiper

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are missing midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is sidelined with a broken collarbone until mid-December. Defenders Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, and Sacha Boey are also unavailable for selection.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Aznou; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Tel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/03/24 Bayern Munich 8 - 1 Mainz Bundesliga 21/10/23 Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 22/04/23 Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 02/02/23 Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal 29/10/22 Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz Bundesliga

