How to watch today's Mainz vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mainz will take on Bayern Munich in the second round of DFB Pokal at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday.
Both these teams have only managed to win two out of their last five matches. However, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga standings and are unbeaten in the league.
Mainz, on the other hand, are 13th in the league standings and might struggle to halt Bayern in front of their own home crowd.
Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|MEWA Arena
The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Mainz team news
Mainz will be without center-back Andreas Hanche-Olsen until late November. Right-back Nikolas Veratschnig, Jonathan Burkardt and midfielder Nadiem Amiri are also not expected to be back for the game.
Mainz predicted XI: Riess; Kohr, Jenz, Leitsch; Caci, Sano, Hong, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Sieb
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rieß, Zentner, Batz
|Defenders:
|Mwene, Jenz, Leitsch, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Widmer, Dal
|Midfielders:
|Barkok, Sano, Lee, Nebel, Hong, Vidović, Kohr, Shabani
|Forwards:
|Onisiwo, Sieb, Weiper
Bayern Munich team news
Bayern are missing midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is sidelined with a broken collarbone until mid-December. Defenders Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, and Sacha Boey are also unavailable for selection.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Aznou; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Tel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann
|Midfielders:
|Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/03/24
|Bayern Munich 8 - 1 Mainz
|Bundesliga
|21/10/23
|Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|22/04/23
|Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|02/02/23
|Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern Munich
|DFB-Pokal
|29/10/22
|Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz
|Bundesliga