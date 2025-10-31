+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FA Cup
team-logoLuton
Kenilworth Road
team-logoForest Green
STREAM LIVE ON ESPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Luton Town vs Forest Green Rovers FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Luton and Forest Green, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Townand Forest Green Rovers will face off on Friday at Kenilworth Road in the first round of the FA Cup.

Luton Town, currently competing in League One, has shown strong defensive organization and will look to improve their recent form. Forest Green Rovers, from the National League, aim to find consistency after a mixed run of results. This FA Cup tie promises to be competitive, with both sides eager to advance and gain confidence ahead of their league fixtures. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Luton vs Forest Green online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Luton vs Forest Green kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
Kenilworth Road

The match will be played on Friday at Kenilworth Road, with kick-off at 3.30 pm EST for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Luton vs Forest Green lineups

LutonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFOG
24
J. Keeley
3
K. Naismith
15
T. Mengi
33
C. Bramall
17
N. Lonwijk
22
L. Fanne
25
I. Jones
27
J. Richards
8
L. Walsh
23
G. Saville
21
N. Wells
12
F. Pagel
32
A. Kanu
21
T. Pemberton
6
L. Mendy
3
N. Kengni Kuemo
25
H. Whitwell
24
J. Buyabu
18
I. Moore
28
S. Etaluku
16
H. Bunker
27
T. Babalola

4-2-3-1

FOGAway team crest

LUT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Wilshere

FOG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Savage

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Luton team news

Luton have no major injuries, and manager Jack Wilshere is likely to rely on team cohesion and home advantage to secure a win. Recent performances indicate that they are coming back to form, as they chase a third straight victory. 

Forest Green team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns in the squad and will be hoping to make an impact in this mid-week fixture. 

This fixture is expected to be tightly contested, with both teams eager to make a strong statement in the FA Cup. Expect a battle of tactical discipline, with potential for goals from set-pieces or quick counters.

Form

LUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FOG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LUT

Last 5 matches

FOG

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

