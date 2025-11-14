How to watch LSU vs Arkansas NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LSU Tigers (5-4) welcome a familiar SEC foe to Baton Rouge on Saturday as they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7) inside Tiger Stadium.

Arkansas limps into the contest with a 2–7 mark and an 0–5 record in league play, but the Hogs haven’t stopped swinging. They nearly shocked Mississippi State earlier this month, dropping a 38–35 shootout that showcased their ability to move the ball — and their ongoing struggles to slow anyone down.

LSU, meanwhile, sits at 5–4 overall and 2–4 in the SEC, aiming to shake off a disappointing 20–9 setback against Alabama. The Tigers are eager to steady the ship at home and salvage momentum down the stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU vs Arkansas NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

LSU vs Arkansas: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 am PT at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

LSU vs Arkansas news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

The Tigers have turned the page at quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier has taken a seat as Michael Van Buren Jr., a sophomore transfer with wheels, steps into the role. Van Buren took over after halftime against Alabama, completing 5 of 11 throws for 52 yards and flashing the mobility that makes him intriguing. While his stat line didn’t leap off the page, Brian Kelly and his staff are convinced his escapability and knack for creating something out of nothing add a new wrinkle to the offense.

Barion Brown remains the team’s most dangerous target in the passing game, and running back Caden Durham is expected to shoulder a sizeable workload to help stabilize the offense as Van Buren gets comfortable under center.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

On the other side, Arkansas continues to lean heavily on quarterback Taylen Green, who has powered the offense with more than 2,300 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while also serving as a threat on the ground. His athleticism has kept the Razorbacks afloat at times, though bouts of inconsistency and costly turnovers have stalled the team’s progress. Running back Mike Washington has been a steady force, piling up 828 yards and six touchdowns, and O’Mega Blake has emerged as a dependable go-to receiver, already producing 661 yards through the air.