How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

It's the final league game of IPL 2025, and the stakes couldn't be more contrasting as Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 70 on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG, already knocked out of playoff contention, will be aiming to bow out on a high. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit has picked up six wins from 13 outings, falling short in seven. They head into this clash brimming with confidence after a convincing 33-run triumph over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last week — a performance that showed what they were capable of, albeit a little too late in the season.

RCB, meanwhile, still have plenty to play for. Sitting third on the table with eight victories and four losses from 13 games (plus one no-result), a win here would cement a top-two finish and the added advantage of an extra shot in the playoffs. However, they’ll be eager to bounce back after slipping to a 42-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

Article continues below

This will be the first meeting between RCB and LSG in this 10-team edition, and while Pant's side has only pride left to play for, they could shake up the final standings with an upset. A win would see them end the season in sixth place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow , India

How to watch LSG vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

LSG finally clicked against Gujarat, putting together a clinical performance with both bat and ball. Mitchell Marsh was the hero with a scintillating century, and he’ll look to set the tone again alongside Aiden Markram. The middle-order firepower of Nicholas Pooran, Pant, and Ayush Badoni will be crucial, while finishing duties will fall to Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowling, however, has been LSG’s Achilles' heel all season. The new-ball pairing of Akash Deep and Akash Maharaj Singh needs to strike early against RCB’s heavy hitters. In the middle overs, William O'Rourke and Avesh Khan will aim to stem the flow of runs, supported by all-rounders Shahbaz and Badoni.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

RCB tinkered with their lineup last time out and paid the price, leaking too many runs and losing from a position of control. Now, with playoff qualification secured, Rajat Patidar will want to hit top gear heading into the business end — and sealing a top-two finish would provide a vital cushion.

Virat Kohli and Philip Salt have been in blistering form at the top, and RCB will look to them for another explosive start. Mayank Agarwal has a stabilising role in the middle order, with support from Patidar and Jitesh Sharma. Down the order, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, and Krunal Pandya will be out to redeem themselves after a quiet showing last time.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal are key to striking early, while Lungi Ngidi and Suyash Sharma must contain the scoring through the middle. Krunal Pandya and Shepherd will need to bring their experience to the fore, especially against an LSG side capable of springing a surprise.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Rajat Patidar (c), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

RCB and LSG have locked horns five times in the IPL, with the Royal Challengers holding a slight edge, winning three of those encounters. The Super Giants, however, have managed to get the better of them twice, keeping the head-to-head fairly tight and competitive.

LSG vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for chasing sides this season — five of the seven matches in IPL 2025 here have seen the team batting second come out on top. Despite the ground's expansive boundaries, the surface has consistently offered value for shot-making, with an average first-innings score hovering around 188. Dew tends to settle in during the latter half of the match, further tilting the balance in favour of the side batting second.

As for conditions in Lucknow, expect a warm, dry evening — perfect for cricket. The pitch is expected to be a belter: flat, true, and offering good bounce, making strokeplay a breeze. However, there’s a twist — spinners might come into play, as the ball is likely to grip and turn sharply.

On average, teams batting first have managed 167, but with the flat deck and dew factor, they'll likely need to push closer to the 200-mark to feel safe.