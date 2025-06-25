How to watch today's Loudoun United vs Louisville City USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Loudoun United and Louisville City clash in a pivotal USL Championship matchup on Wednesday at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia.

Louisville City enter as the league’s last unbeaten side (9W-4D-1L) and sits atop the table with 31 points, while Loudoun United holds third place with 25 points from 13 matches. This fixture promises high stakes, with Loudoun aiming to close the gap and Louisville seeking to extend their dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Loudoun United FC vs Louisville City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Loudoun United FC vs Louisville City FC kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Segra Field, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Loudoun United FC team news

Loudoun face significant injury setbacks: forwards Luther Archimède, Simon Dawkins, and Jesse Maldonado are ruled out. Midfielder Tristan Trager and defender Kai Greene are questionable.

Despite absences, the attack remains potent—Abdellatif Aboukoura ranks third in the Golden Boot race, and Florian Valot leads the league in assist contributions.

Louisville City FC team news

No injuries or suspensions are reported for Louisville, allowing manager Danny Cruz to deploy a full-strength squad. Goalkeeper Damian Las anchors the league’s stingiest defense while the attack averages 1.5 goals per game.

Key performers include midfielder Taylor Davila and winger Wilson Harris, though the team seeks redemption after a 2-1 loss to North Carolina snapped their 11-game unbeaten run. Louisville’s away record remains solid, with just one regular-season loss since 2024.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links