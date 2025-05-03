How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles will take on Houston Dynamo in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides will be aiming to build on positive recent form. LAFC are unbeaten in their last three league matches and have shown resilience with late goals, while Houston arrive unbeaten in four, including two wins and two draws, as they look to climb the standings.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC enter the match looking to extend their unbeaten run and address defensive vulnerabilities that have seen them concede six goals in their last three games. Denis Bouanga has been the standout performer, scoring twice in the dramatic 2-2 draw with St. Louis City, and the team is eager to spread the goal-scoring burden beyond their top marksman.

Manager Steve Cherundolo returns to the touchline after serving a suspension in the previous fixture. The squad is largely healthy, with no major injury concerns reported, allowing Cherundolo to field a strong lineup as LAFC seek to tighten up at the back and maintain their push up the table.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo’s turnaround under Ben Olsen has seen them unbeaten in four matches, with eight of their ten points this season coming in that span. Ondrej Lingr, who has scored in each of his first two MLS matches, and Ezequiel Ponce are providing a much-needed attacking spark, as evidenced in the 2-0 win over Austin FC.

The Dynamo have struggled on the road, winless in seven straight away matches, but have drawn four of their last five away fixtures. No significant injuries have been reported, and the team will look to maintain their recent momentum and strong head-to-head record against LAFC as they push for a positive result.

