How to watch today's Los Angeles vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles host Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on Wednesday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both teams aiming to solidify their playoff ambitions.

LAFC, currently seventh in the West, are looking to bounce back from a narrow home defeat, while Colorado Rapids, in ninth, seek to convert strong attacking performances into points as the race intensifies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The match will be played at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC have enjoyed a historically dominant record against Colorado at home, winning all eight previous meetings at BMO Stadium and scoring 22 goals in those matches. The Black and Gold have been resilient at home in general, avoiding defeat in 17 of their last 20 MLS fixtures at BMO. However, recent form has dipped, with just one win in their last six matches across all competitions and a struggle for attacking output.

Star forward Denis Bouanga remains the focal point of LAFC’s attack, having been named an MLS All-Star for the third consecutive season. The squad is largely healthy, though they are still seeking greater consistency in the final third.

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids come into this fixture after a frustrating 2-1 home loss to Sporting Kansas City, despite dominating possession and generating 24 shots. The Rapids’ attack has been productive, averaging over 14 shots per game in recent matches, but finishing has been inconsistent. Djordje Mihailović remains the creative engine, though he struggled in the last outing, while Rafael Navarro leads the line.

Defensively, Colorado have been boosted by the return of Reggie Cannon from suspension, though they remain without Sam Vines and goalkeeper Zack Steffen due to injury. The Rapids are winless in their last six away matches, conceding multiple goals in each, and will need to shore up their backline to have a chance in Los Angeles.

