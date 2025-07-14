How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Clippers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The LA Clippers kept their Summer League momentum rolling with a 106-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Cox Pavilion. Though the game featured three ties and nine lead changes, it was all Clippers down the stretch. A bucket to open the fourth quarter triggered a blistering 15-0 run, completely flipping the script as Milwaukee missed 10 straight shots during that stretch. LA closed things out in style with a 33-17 final frame, dominating both ends of the floor.

The Clippers caught fire, shooting 53% from the field and draining 44% of their threes, while stifling the Bucks to just 43% shooting overall and a cold 26% from distance. The defensive pressure was relentless—22 Milwaukee turnovers turned into 34 points for the Clippers.

Lakers vs Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Lakers vs Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Clippers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was a force, posting a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double along with three steals. He got plenty of help from Cam Christie (21 points, 3 boards, 3 dimes) and Jordan Miller, who also dropped 21. Off the bench, Trentyn Flowers added energy and efficiency with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Los Angeles Clippers team news & key performers

Lakers vs Clippers Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score 03/03/2025 Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers 108–102 03/01/2025 Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers 106–102 02/05/2025 Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 97–122 01/20/2025 Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 116–102 02/29/2024 Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 112–116

