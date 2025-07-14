This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Clippers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The LA Clippers kept their Summer League momentum rolling with a 106-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Cox Pavilion. Though the game featured three ties and nine lead changes, it was all Clippers down the stretch. A bucket to open the fourth quarter triggered a blistering 15-0 run, completely flipping the script as Milwaukee missed 10 straight shots during that stretch. LA closed things out in style with a 33-17 final frame, dominating both ends of the floor.

The Clippers caught fire, shooting 53% from the field and draining 44% of their threes, while stifling the Bucks to just 43% shooting overall and a cold 26% from distance. The defensive pressure was relentless—22 Milwaukee turnovers turned into 34 points for the Clippers.

Lakers vs Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

DateMonday, July 14, 2025
Tip-off Time10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
VenueThomas & Mack Center
LocationLas Vegas, NV

How to watch Lakers vs Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Clippers live on:

  • National TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was a force, posting a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double along with three steals. He got plenty of help from Cam Christie (21 points, 3 boards, 3 dimes) and Jordan Miller, who also dropped 21. Off the bench, Trentyn Flowers added energy and efficiency with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Los Angeles Clippers team news & key performers

Swider lit it up with 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting (4-for-9 from three), while grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing four assists, and picking up a steal. Bronny James added 14 points, while Darius Bazley did a bit of everything—12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and five blocks. Christian Koloko rounded out the effort with 13 points, seven boards, and three swats of his own.

Lakers vs Clippers Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchScore
03/03/2025Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers108–102
03/01/2025Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers106–102
02/05/2025Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers97–122
01/20/2025Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers116–102
02/29/2024Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers112–116
