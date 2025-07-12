How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC host FC Dallas at BMO Stadium on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both teams seeking to boost their playoff prospects.

LAFC enter the fixture as clear favorites, while Dallas look to snap a losing streak and reverse their poor record in California.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The match will be played at BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC are currently sixth in the West, aiming to build on their strong home form. The club has won all six previous home meetings against FC Dallas in MLS play and is unbeaten in 26 of their last 30 home league matches. Recent results have been mixed, but LAFC remain difficult to beat at BMO Stadium.

The attack is led by Denis Bouanga, who continues to be the focal point, while Nathan Ordaz is expected to lead the line following the departure of Olivier Giroud. LAFC are likely to rotate the squad due to a congested fixture list, but the core remains strong.

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas arrive in 13th place, having lost three straight matches and struggling for consistency. The team has never beaten LAFC in California, with their last away win in this fixture dating back to before LAFC joined the MLS. Dallas have managed just one win in their last six matches and have struggled defensively, conceding multiple goals in recent outings.

Injuries continue to impact the squad, with Geovane Jesus, Kamungo, Newman, Norris, and Pomykal all expected to miss out, while Julio Santos and Urhoghide are doubtful for this match.

The attack will rely heavily on Jesús Ferreira, but creativity and finishing have been lacking in recent weeks.

