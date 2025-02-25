How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host Colorado Rapids for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first-round fixture at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday.

Colorado won the first leg, thanks to a double from Djordje Mihailovic in the second half. An 87th-minute strike from Aaron Long wasn't enough to salvage a point for LAFC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC may return to this competition with a similar lineup from the first leg as the squad was rotated in the last game.

LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo made three changes to his lineup for the Black & Gold’s 1-0 victory last weekend. Forwards Olivier Giroud and Nathan Ordaz were replaced by Jeremy Ebobisse and David Martínez, while Marlon stepped in at center-back for Eddie Segura.

Colorado Rapids team news

With no fresh injury concerns in the camp, the Rapids will be confident of defending their lead from the first leg.

In six matches against LAFC, Mihailovic, who is the hero from the first leg, has recorded seven goal contributions across all competitions. He will be the one to watch out for once again.

