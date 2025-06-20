How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Dodger Stadium will be the setting for Friday night’s clash between the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers and the struggling Washington Nationals, as veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw takes the hill for L.A. opposite Washington's breakout slugger James Wood and left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

The Nationals come into the series opener sitting at 31-44, buried in fourth place in the NL East and trailing the division-leading Mets by a sizable 14.5-game margin. Washington wrapped up their recent set against the Rockies with a solid offensive showing, tallying eight hits in the finale. Luis Garcia Jr. led the way with three hits, while James Wood drove in four runs and scored twice. C.J. Abrams added a pair of hits and a run scored as well.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have found their rhythm. They’re riding a five-game win streak and have taken eight of their last 10 contests. After defeating the Padres on Wednesday, Los Angeles improved to 46-29, strengthening their hold on first place in the NL West, now sitting 4.5 games clear of San Diego.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to make noise at the plate, launching 25 home runs this season, third-most in the majors, and driving in 43 runs. Mookie Betts, who’s hitting .256, has chipped in with nine homers, eight doubles, a triple, and 35 walks. Andy Pages has emerged as the Dodgers' most productive run producer with 50 RBIs, while Freddie Freeman continues to serve as the team’s batting average leader, currently hitting a robust .332.

Kershaw will toe the rubber for his seventh outing of the year. The future Hall of Famer has looked sharp since returning from injury, carrying a 2-0 record along with a 3.25 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 27.2 innings. He’s struck out 20 and walked 10 in that span, showing glimpses of his vintage form.

Washington Nationals team news

Washington counters with lefty MacKenzie Gore, who’s quietly been one of the bright spots in the Nationals' rotation. Gore owns a 3-6 record, but his personal numbers are far more impressive than his win-loss tally suggests. He carries a strong 2.89 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP into Friday’s game, along with 119 strikeouts and only 23 walks across 87.1 innings.

Offensively, the Nationals have leaned heavily on rookie sensation James Wood, who’s leading the team across the board in home runs (20), RBIs (56), and batting average (.284). He’s been one of MLB’s top young performers, ranking sixth in the majors in home runs and eighth in RBIs. Abrams continues to be a steady contributor with a .276 average, 15 doubles, and nine long balls, while Luis Garcia (.267) and Nathaniel Lowe (.227) round out the supporting cast.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record