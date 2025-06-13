+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego PadresGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel WestStream SportsNet LA
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Max Muncy and Heliot Ramos are both riding hot bats as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the San Francisco Giants to Dodger Stadium for a marquee National League West showdown.

San Francisco is in the thick of a strong campaign and aims to leapfrog the Dodgers in the divisional standings. The Giants will hand the ball to ace Logan Webb, who has anchored their rotation all season. The right-hander has been superb, allowing just 29 earned runs across 87.1 innings while racking up 101 strikeouts — a testament to both his control and swing-and-miss stuff.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, continue to flex their star power as they build on a strong 2025. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has emerged as one of their most dominant arms, surrendering only 21 earned runs in 73.2 innings with 86 strikeouts. Beyond the standard stats, Yamamoto’s peripherals stand out: a .319 expected opponent slugging percentage, a 58.4% ground ball rate, and a 2.78 expected ERA highlight just how tough he’s been to square up this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National: MLB Network,
  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-BA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateFriday, June 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has led the offensive charge with authority, mashing 23 home runs, the third-most in MLB, while hitting .290 with 39 RBIs. He enters Friday on an eight-game hitting streak and has remained consistent, batting .275 over his last 10 contests with a mix of extra-base hits, four walks, and a pair of RBIs.

Mookie Betts has also chipped in, batting .269 with nine homers, seven doubles, and 30 walks on the season. While his power numbers rank around the league average, his ability to get on base remains a key asset. First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to deliver at the plate, boasting a team-best .347 average. He’s currently on a three-game hit streak and has reached base in four of his last five games despite a brief dip in production.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages is making an impact as well, hitting .285 with 12 home runs and 10 doubles while proving to be a reliable presence in the middle of the order.

San Francisco Giants team news

On the other side, San Francisco is seeing steady production from Jung Hoo Lee, who’s hitting .275 with 17 doubles, four triples, and six home runs. Lee comes into this game riding a three-game hit streak and has drawn five walks in his last five outings, showcasing a disciplined approach at the plate.

Heliot Ramos has been the breakout star for the Giants, leading the team with a .295 batting average. His power numbers are solid, ranking 42nd in the majors in home runs and 52nd in RBIs. Wilmer Flores has emerged as the team’s top run producer with 51 RBIs, while veteran Mike Yastrzemski has added steady contributions with 11 doubles, five home runs, and 30 walks despite a .240 average.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
02.03.25STLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants6 – 5
26.07.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants6 – 4
25.07.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants3 – 8
24.07.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants5 – 2
23.07.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants3 – 2
