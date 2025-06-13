How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Max Muncy and Heliot Ramos are both riding hot bats as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the San Francisco Giants to Dodger Stadium for a marquee National League West showdown.

San Francisco is in the thick of a strong campaign and aims to leapfrog the Dodgers in the divisional standings. The Giants will hand the ball to ace Logan Webb, who has anchored their rotation all season. The right-hander has been superb, allowing just 29 earned runs across 87.1 innings while racking up 101 strikeouts — a testament to both his control and swing-and-miss stuff.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, continue to flex their star power as they build on a strong 2025. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has emerged as one of their most dominant arms, surrendering only 21 earned runs in 73.2 innings with 86 strikeouts. Beyond the standard stats, Yamamoto’s peripherals stand out: a .319 expected opponent slugging percentage, a 58.4% ground ball rate, and a 2.78 expected ERA highlight just how tough he’s been to square up this year.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

National: MLB Network,

MLB Network, Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has led the offensive charge with authority, mashing 23 home runs, the third-most in MLB, while hitting .290 with 39 RBIs. He enters Friday on an eight-game hitting streak and has remained consistent, batting .275 over his last 10 contests with a mix of extra-base hits, four walks, and a pair of RBIs.

Mookie Betts has also chipped in, batting .269 with nine homers, seven doubles, and 30 walks on the season. While his power numbers rank around the league average, his ability to get on base remains a key asset. First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to deliver at the plate, boasting a team-best .347 average. He’s currently on a three-game hit streak and has reached base in four of his last five games despite a brief dip in production.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages is making an impact as well, hitting .285 with 12 home runs and 10 doubles while proving to be a reliable presence in the middle of the order.

San Francisco Giants team news

On the other side, San Francisco is seeing steady production from Jung Hoo Lee, who’s hitting .275 with 17 doubles, four triples, and six home runs. Lee comes into this game riding a three-game hit streak and has drawn five walks in his last five outings, showcasing a disciplined approach at the plate.

Heliot Ramos has been the breakout star for the Giants, leading the team with a .295 batting average. His power numbers are solid, ranking 42nd in the majors in home runs and 52nd in RBIs. Wilmer Flores has emerged as the team’s top run producer with 51 RBIs, while veteran Mike Yastrzemski has added steady contributions with 11 doubles, five home runs, and 30 walks despite a .240 average.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record