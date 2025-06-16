How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres head north to Chavez Ravine on Monday night, where they'll square off with Shohei Ohtani and the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a crucial four-game set at Dodger Stadium.

The Padres arrive in Los Angeles looking to bounce back after a rough weekend in Arizona, where they struggled to find rhythm against the Diamondbacks. With the division race starting to tighten up, this series presents a chance for San Diego to close the gap on their heated rivals.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to operate like a well-oiled machine. Sitting comfortably atop the NL West standings, Los Angeles once again looks like a juggernaut primed for a deep October run. Even with key injuries testing their rotation depth, the Dodgers have managed to maintain their momentum thanks to their potent offense and reliable bullpen.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, June 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to put up video game numbers in his first year with the Dodgers. The two-way superstar leads the club with 25 home runs, which ranks third in all of Major League Baseball, and he's driven in a respectable total to sit 30th in RBIs. Ohtani enters Monday riding a two-game hitting streak and has caught fire at the plate, hitting .389 over his last five contests, with a triple, two homers, and three walks during that span.

Mookie Betts, another key piece of the Dodgers’ stacked lineup, is slashing .267 with eight doubles, a triple, and nine long balls on the season. He’s drawn 33 walks and added 33 RBIs. Betts brings a modest two-game hit streak into this contest, though he’s cooled off a bit lately, hitting just .188 over his last five outings.

Freddie Freeman continues to be a rock in the middle of the lineup, pacing the team with an impressive .336 average. Rookie Andy Pages is holding his own with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, and a .281 clip. He's delivered at least one hit in two straight and driven in six runs across his last five appearances, though his average in that span sits at .167.

Due to several injuries plaguing their rotation, the Dodgers are expected to hand the ball to reliever Ben Casperius in the opener. Casperius has primarily worked out of the bullpen but holds a 4-1 record in 22 outings, including one start.

San Diego Padres team news

On the other side, the Padres will counter with right-hander Dylan Cease, who’s known for his electric stuff but has struggled to find consistency this year. Cease enters the night at 2-5 across 14 starts, five of which have been quality outings. He’s pitched to a 4.28 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP, surrendering 69 hits—including eight homers, over 75.2 innings.

Manny Machado remains the most consistent bat in San Diego’s order. The veteran third baseman leads the Padres in both RBIs (43) and batting average (.316), and he’s been on a tear recently, carrying a three-game hit streak and a .273 average over his last five games, with nine RBIs in that stretch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has continued to display his trademark power, leading the club with 13 home runs. That figure puts him inside the top 25 in the majors, although his RBI numbers trail a bit behind at 86th overall.

Luis Arraez has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup, hitting .274 with 16 doubles, three triples, and three home runs, while Gavin Sheets adds another layer of power, batting .266 with 12 homers and nine doubles on the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Randy Vasquez Starting Pitcher (Padres) TBC TV Channel TBS, SportsNet LA and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Yoshinobu Yamamoto Starting Pitcher (Padres) Stephen Kolek TV Channel MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Thursday, June 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Clayton Kershaw Starting Pitcher (Padres) Ryan Bergert TV Channel MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record