How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to square off with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in what promises to be another high-stakes showdown between NL West rivals.

The Padres enter the contest with a 39-31 record, good for third in the division. While they currently hold a National League wild-card spot, San Diego faces stiff competition within what might be the strongest division in baseball this year. Despite a respectable season thus far, they remain behind both the Dodgers and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings.

On the other side, the Dodgers continue to weather the storm of injuries—a staggering 20 players have hit the injured list so far—but remain firmly atop the division. At 43-29, Los Angeles hasn’t looked invincible, but they’re still in the hunt for the league’s best record as the season nears the midway point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the San Diego Padres MLB game

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to anchor the Dodgers' offense, slugging his way to 25 home runs, third most in the majors, while maintaining a .300 batting average and driving in 43 runs. He’s been scorching hot of late, riding a three-game hit streak and hitting .421 across his last five outings, with a double, a triple, two homers, four walks, and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has also provided a steady presence in the lineup, batting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, and nine home runs. He ranks 76th in MLB in long balls and 56th in RBIs. He’s collected a hit in each of his last three games, though he’s batting just .211 in his last five appearances.

Freddie Freeman remains a consistent force, leading the team with a .335 average. While he’s only on a modest two-game hitting streak, Freeman continues to be a reliable on-base presence. Andy Pages, batting .282, has chipped in with 13 homers and is also riding a three-game streak, tallying six RBIs in his last five games.

San Diego Padres team news

For San Diego, Manny Machado remains the offensive cornerstone. He leads the team with 45 RBIs and boasts a .316 average, placing him among the league’s top 20 in RBIs. Machado carries a four-game hitting streak into Tuesday, though he’s hitting just .200 across his last five games with a homer and six RBIs.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres in the power department with 13 home runs, which ranks 24th league-wide. However, his run production hasn’t quite kept pace, as he ranks just 88th in RBIs. Luis Arraez is hitting .274 with a nice mix of 16 doubles and three triples, while Gavin Sheets brings a .267 average to the table, along with 12 home runs.

Taking the mound for the Padres will be Randy Vásquez, a 26-year-old righty making his second start this season against the Dodgers. He held Los Angeles to just one run on two hits over 4.2 innings on June 11. Vásquez enters the matchup with a 3-4 record, 3.57 ERA, and 1.40 WHIP through 68 innings pitched. On the road, he’s posted a 3.94 ERA in 32 innings, suggesting he’s capable of keeping things competitive, even in enemy territory.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record