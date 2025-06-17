Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to square off with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in what promises to be another high-stakes showdown between NL West rivals.
The Padres enter the contest with a 39-31 record, good for third in the division. While they currently hold a National League wild-card spot, San Diego faces stiff competition within what might be the strongest division in baseball this year. Despite a respectable season thus far, they remain behind both the Dodgers and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings.
On the other side, the Dodgers continue to weather the storm of injuries—a staggering 20 players have hit the injured list so far—but remain firmly atop the division. At 43-29, Los Angeles hasn’t looked invincible, but they’re still in the hunt for the league’s best record as the season nears the midway point.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani continues to anchor the Dodgers' offense, slugging his way to 25 home runs, third most in the majors, while maintaining a .300 batting average and driving in 43 runs. He’s been scorching hot of late, riding a three-game hit streak and hitting .421 across his last five outings, with a double, a triple, two homers, four walks, and four RBIs.
Mookie Betts has also provided a steady presence in the lineup, batting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, and nine home runs. He ranks 76th in MLB in long balls and 56th in RBIs. He’s collected a hit in each of his last three games, though he’s batting just .211 in his last five appearances.
Freddie Freeman remains a consistent force, leading the team with a .335 average. While he’s only on a modest two-game hitting streak, Freeman continues to be a reliable on-base presence. Andy Pages, batting .282, has chipped in with 13 homers and is also riding a three-game streak, tallying six RBIs in his last five games.
San Diego Padres team news
For San Diego, Manny Machado remains the offensive cornerstone. He leads the team with 45 RBIs and boasts a .316 average, placing him among the league’s top 20 in RBIs. Machado carries a four-game hitting streak into Tuesday, though he’s hitting just .200 across his last five games with a homer and six RBIs.
Tatis Jr. leads the Padres in the power department with 13 home runs, which ranks 24th league-wide. However, his run production hasn’t quite kept pace, as he ranks just 88th in RBIs. Luis Arraez is hitting .274 with a nice mix of 16 doubles and three triples, while Gavin Sheets brings a .267 average to the table, along with 12 home runs.
Taking the mound for the Padres will be Randy Vásquez, a 26-year-old righty making his second start this season against the Dodgers. He held Los Angeles to just one run on two hits over 4.2 innings on June 11. Vásquez enters the matchup with a 3-4 record, 3.57 ERA, and 1.40 WHIP through 68 innings pitched. On the road, he’s posted a 3.94 ERA in 32 innings, suggesting he’s capable of keeping things competitive, even in enemy territory.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|17.06.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|San Diego Padres
|6 – 3
|12.06.25
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2 – 5
|11.06.25
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|11 – 1
|10.06.25
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|7 – 8
|24.02.25
|ST
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|San Diego Padres
|8 – 3