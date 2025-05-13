+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport
Watch with 7 day free-trial Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two of baseball’s premier sluggers square off Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Oakland Athletics for the second game of their three-game series.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Oakland is hoping to bounce back after a lopsided loss in Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. That defeat capped off a home set in which the A’s dropped two of three and slipped to 21-20 on the year. Despite the setback, they remain in the thick of the AL West race, tied for second and just two games back of division-leading Seattle.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have traded wins and losses over their past eight contests, but they managed to close out a four-game series against Arizona with a victory on Sunday afternoon. At 27-14, Los Angeles sits atop the NL West with a narrow one-game cushion over San Diego heading into Tuesday’s action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Right-hander Landon Knack is slated to get the nod for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old rookie has made three starts this season, compiling a 2-0 record with a 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings, striking out 12 along the way.

Shohei Ohtani continues to headline the Dodgers’ offense, leading the team with 12 homers and 21 RBI. Freddie Freeman has been scorching at the plate, sporting a blistering .376 average along with a .437 on-base percentage and a slugging mark of .734. Mookie Betts has also chipped in with a solid .272/.351/.435 slash line, while Andy Pages has tallied 40 hits and owns a .342 OBP with a .471 slugging percentage.

Oakland Athletics team news

Oakland will counter with lefty Jeffrey Springs, who’s off to a solid start in 2025 with a 4-3 record over eight outings. The A’s offense is led by Jacob Wilson, who’s batting a team-best .348, while Tyler Soderstrom has driven in a club-high 27 runs. Brent Rooker has delivered the most power for the lineup, launching a team-leading 10 home runs. Catcher Shea Langeliers has also provided punch, hitting .248 with eight homers, five doubles, and 12 walks.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

10/04/25

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers

2-17

09/04/25

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers

1-7

25/03/25

ST

Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers

2-4

24/03/25

ST

Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies

6-0

24/02/25

ST

Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers

6-1

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta