How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two of baseball’s premier sluggers square off Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Oakland Athletics for the second game of their three-game series.

Oakland is hoping to bounce back after a lopsided loss in Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. That defeat capped off a home set in which the A’s dropped two of three and slipped to 21-20 on the year. Despite the setback, they remain in the thick of the AL West race, tied for second and just two games back of division-leading Seattle.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have traded wins and losses over their past eight contests, but they managed to close out a four-game series against Arizona with a victory on Sunday afternoon. At 27-14, Los Angeles sits atop the NL West with a narrow one-game cushion over San Diego heading into Tuesday’s action.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, May 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Right-hander Landon Knack is slated to get the nod for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old rookie has made three starts this season, compiling a 2-0 record with a 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings, striking out 12 along the way.

Shohei Ohtani continues to headline the Dodgers’ offense, leading the team with 12 homers and 21 RBI. Freddie Freeman has been scorching at the plate, sporting a blistering .376 average along with a .437 on-base percentage and a slugging mark of .734. Mookie Betts has also chipped in with a solid .272/.351/.435 slash line, while Andy Pages has tallied 40 hits and owns a .342 OBP with a .471 slugging percentage.

Oakland Athletics team news

Oakland will counter with lefty Jeffrey Springs, who’s off to a solid start in 2025 with a 4-3 record over eight outings. The A’s offense is led by Jacob Wilson, who’s batting a team-best .348, while Tyler Soderstrom has driven in a club-high 27 runs. Brent Rooker has delivered the most power for the lineup, launching a team-leading 10 home runs. Catcher Shea Langeliers has also provided punch, hitting .248 with eight homers, five doubles, and 12 walks.

