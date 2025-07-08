How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will aim to snap out of a slump as they visit American Family Field on Tuesday for a showdown with Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s been a rough stretch for L.A., who were just swept in a three-game series by the Houston Astros. The finale on Sunday saw them muster little offense in a 5-1 loss. Shohei Ohtani, one of the league’s most electrifying stars, has cooled off considerably at the plate—he’s just 3-for-30 over his last eight outings. With the wear and tear of being a two-way phenom possibly catching up, questions are beginning to swirl. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts has done his part to keep the offense afloat, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two home runs in the past four games.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is trending in the right direction. The Brewers just wrapped up a successful weekend series in Miami, taking two of three, including Sunday’s 3-1 win. Brandon Woodruff returned to the mound for the first time since 2023 and didn’t miss a beat—he spun six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight. The offensive hero was Chourio, who cracked his 15th homer and drove in all three of the team’s runs. The Brew Crew have now won six of their last 10 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: TBS

TBS Local TV Channel: FDSWI, SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Tuesday, July 8, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

