How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host Jackson Chourio and the surging Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night under the lights at Dodger Stadium.
Milwaukee arrives in Los Angeles riding a seven-game win streak, fresh off sweeping the Nationals in convincing fashion. The Brewers have been on a roll, finding their rhythm at the plate and getting solid work from the mound.
The Dodgers, leading the NL West with a 58–39 mark, are looking to stay hot after bouncing back from a recent three-game skid, ironically handed to them by the Brewers, with a pair of wins against the Giants. Though they stumbled in their last meeting with Milwaukee, Los Angeles is aiming to flip the script this time around.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|09.07.25
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3 - 2
|09.07.25
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3 - 1
|08.07.25
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|9 - 1
|27.02.25
|ST
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3 - 9
|15.08.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6 - 4