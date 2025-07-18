+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee BrewersGetty Images Sport
Stream SportsNet LAStream FanDuel Wisconsin
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host Jackson Chourio and the surging Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night under the lights at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee arrives in Los Angeles riding a seven-game win streak, fresh off sweeping the Nationals in convincing fashion. The Brewers have been on a roll, finding their rhythm at the plate and getting solid work from the mound.

The Dodgers, leading the NL West with a 58–39 mark, are looking to stay hot after bouncing back from a recent three-game skid, ironically handed to them by the Brewers, with a pair of wins against the Giants. Though they stumbled in their last meeting with Milwaukee, Los Angeles is aiming to flip the script this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateFriday, July 18, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
09.07.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers3 - 2
09.07.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers3 - 1
08.07.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers9 - 1
27.02.25STMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers3 - 9
15.08.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers6 - 4
