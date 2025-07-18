How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host Jackson Chourio and the surging Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night under the lights at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee arrives in Los Angeles riding a seven-game win streak, fresh off sweeping the Nationals in convincing fashion. The Brewers have been on a roll, finding their rhythm at the plate and getting solid work from the mound.

The Dodgers, leading the NL West with a 58–39 mark, are looking to stay hot after bouncing back from a recent three-game skid, ironically handed to them by the Brewers, with a pair of wins against the Giants. Though they stumbled in their last meeting with Milwaukee, Los Angeles is aiming to flip the script this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, July 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

