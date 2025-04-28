How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Miami Marlins (12-15) will look to ride the hot bat of Agustin Ramirez into Monday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-10) at Dodger Stadium, after Ramirez crushed two home runs in his last outing.
Offensively, the Marlins have been steady, ranking fifth in Major League Baseball with a .256 team batting average. They also sit 12th in on-base percentage (.320), 14th in runs scored (114), and 19th in slugging percentage (.383).
On the flip side, the Dodgers’ lineup has been more boom-or-bust fifth in slugging (.431), 10th in runs (124), but just 18th in on-base percentage (.312) and 20th in batting average (.233).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Date
Monday, April 28, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
Venue
Dodger Stadium
Location
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Teoscar Hernández has been a force for Los Angeles so far, leading the club with eight homers and 25 RBIs, totals that rank him sixth and fourth, respectively, across all of MLB. Hernández brings a six-game hitting streak into Monday’s matchup, batting .244 over his last 10 games with three doubles, three homers, and nine RBIs.
Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, continues to be a spark plug at the plate, leading the Dodgers with a .286 average. He’s posted a .318 mark over his last five appearances, highlighted by three doubles, a triple, two walks, and an RBI. Ohtani has homered seven times this season and sits 24th in the majors in long balls.
Tommy Edman has chipped in with a team-high eight home runs, while Markus Lynn Betts has contributed three doubles, four homers, 14 walks, and a .232 batting average.
On the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been brilliant for the Dodgers, pacing the starting staff with three wins, a sparkling 1.06 ERA, and 43 strikeouts. Dustin May is set to start Monday's contest, entering with a 1-1 record, a 3.68 ERA, 19 punchouts, and a 1.18 WHIP.
Miami Marlins team news
For Miami, Nicky Lopez has provided some pop, hitting .214 with five doubles, two home runs, and nine walks, though he's yet to crack the top 100 in homers or RBIs league-wide. Xavier Edwards is hitting a respectable .270 with three doubles and 12 walks, while Eric Wagaman is batting .259 with six doubles and three home runs.
Kyle Stowers has been the Marlins' most consistent threat, topping the club with a .300 batting average and leading the way with 15 RBIs.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/20/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers
4 – 20
09/19/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers
4 – 8
09/18/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers
11 – 9
05/09/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
3 – 1
05/08/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
8 – 2