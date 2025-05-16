+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Mookie Betts and rising talent Nolan Schanuel are set to headline Friday night’s showdown at Dodger Stadium, as the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the cross-town rival Los Angeles Angels in a highly anticipated interleague matchup.

The Angels arrive in need of a spark, hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss after dropping back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres earlier this week. They opened that series at Petco Park with a 9-5 win but couldn’t keep the momentum going, falling 6-4 and 5-1 in the next two contests.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball this season, entering Friday with a 28-15 record. After suffering a lopsided 11-1 defeat to the Oakland A’s in the series opener, L.A. bounced back convincingly on Wednesday with a 9-3 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, and FDSW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Friday, May 16, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Leading the charge for the Dodgers is none other than Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear at the plate. With 15 home runs on the year, tops in the majors, Ohtani also boasts eight RBIs over his last five games while hitting .350 during that stretch. He’s on a modest two-game hit streak heading into Friday night.

Mookie Betts has also been heating up, bringing a two-game hitting streak into the matchup. The versatile slugger is hitting .269 with six home runs, five doubles, and a triple this season, along with 20 walks. In his last five appearances, Betts has batted .278, contributing a home run, a double, and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman remains one of the most consistent bats in baseball, pacing the Dodgers with 34 RBIs and a team-leading .370 batting average. He’s currently riding a two-game hit streak and is coming off a five-game stretch in which he hit .389, with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages continues to impress in his debut campaign, slashing .291 with eight homers, six doubles, and a triple. He’s also collected at least one hit in his last two games and is batting .350 over his last five, adding two home runs and five RBIs.

Veteran right-hander Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers. The 31-year-old has been effective in limited action this season, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across three starts. He last pitched five scoreless innings in an 8-1 road win against Arizona.

Los Angeles Angels team news

On the Angels’ side, Nolan Schanuel leads the team in batting average, hitting .259, though he’s yet to find much pop, ranking 208th in homers and 234th in RBIs league-wide. Power production for the Halos has come largely from Taylor Ward, who’s launched 10 homers and driven in 22 runs, 15th and 65th in the majors, respectively.

Shortstop Zach Neto has been a steady contributor with a .266 average, five doubles, and six home runs, while Jorge Soler has added six homers and eight doubles despite hitting just .222.

Righty Jack Kochanowicz gets the starting nod for the Angels. The 24-year-old has endured a rocky season thus far, going 2-5 with a bloated 5.23 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP over eight outings. He’ll face a tall task going up against one of the most potent lineups in the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/26/25

ST

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

1 – 4

03/25/25

ST

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

5 – 4

03/24/25

ST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

7 – 1

03/06/25

ST

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

3 – 5

03/01/25

ST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

6 – 5

