How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Mookie Betts and rising talent Nolan Schanuel are set to headline Friday night’s showdown at Dodger Stadium, as the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the cross-town rival Los Angeles Angels in a highly anticipated interleague matchup.

The Angels arrive in need of a spark, hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss after dropping back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres earlier this week. They opened that series at Petco Park with a 9-5 win but couldn’t keep the momentum going, falling 6-4 and 5-1 in the next two contests.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball this season, entering Friday with a 28-15 record. After suffering a lopsided 11-1 defeat to the Oakland A’s in the series opener, L.A. bounced back convincingly on Wednesday with a 9-3 victory.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Leading the charge for the Dodgers is none other than Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear at the plate. With 15 home runs on the year, tops in the majors, Ohtani also boasts eight RBIs over his last five games while hitting .350 during that stretch. He’s on a modest two-game hit streak heading into Friday night.

Mookie Betts has also been heating up, bringing a two-game hitting streak into the matchup. The versatile slugger is hitting .269 with six home runs, five doubles, and a triple this season, along with 20 walks. In his last five appearances, Betts has batted .278, contributing a home run, a double, and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman remains one of the most consistent bats in baseball, pacing the Dodgers with 34 RBIs and a team-leading .370 batting average. He’s currently riding a two-game hit streak and is coming off a five-game stretch in which he hit .389, with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages continues to impress in his debut campaign, slashing .291 with eight homers, six doubles, and a triple. He’s also collected at least one hit in his last two games and is batting .350 over his last five, adding two home runs and five RBIs.

Veteran right-hander Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers. The 31-year-old has been effective in limited action this season, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across three starts. He last pitched five scoreless innings in an 8-1 road win against Arizona.

Los Angeles Angels team news

On the Angels’ side, Nolan Schanuel leads the team in batting average, hitting .259, though he’s yet to find much pop, ranking 208th in homers and 234th in RBIs league-wide. Power production for the Halos has come largely from Taylor Ward, who’s launched 10 homers and driven in 22 runs, 15th and 65th in the majors, respectively.

Shortstop Zach Neto has been a steady contributor with a .266 average, five doubles, and six home runs, while Jorge Soler has added six homers and eight doubles despite hitting just .222.

Righty Jack Kochanowicz gets the starting nod for the Angels. The 24-year-old has endured a rocky season thus far, going 2-5 with a bloated 5.23 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP over eight outings. He’ll face a tall task going up against one of the most potent lineups in the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record