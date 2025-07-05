How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros head west to open a marquee three-game weekend set against the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, with Cam Smith and Mookie Betts among the key names to watch.

Houston has been firing on nearly all cylinders lately, taking eight of its last ten contests. They recently grabbed a series win on the road against the Rockies, but fell just short of a sweep with a narrow 7-6 loss in the finale on Thursday.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, enters the matchup scorching hot. The Dodgers have strung together four straight wins and have claimed nine of their last ten outings overall. They capped off a dominant sweep of the White Sox on Thursday, cruising to a 6-2 victory to wrap up the series.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to headline the Dodgers' power-packed lineup. The two-way superstar has crushed 30 home runs this season, tied for third-most in the Majors, while slashing .284 with 56 RBIs. Betts, while not quite matching those power numbers, has provided steady production with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, and 35 walks while hitting .246. He currently sits 97th in home runs and 65th in RBIs across MLB.

Andy Pages leads the club in RBIs with 58, while Will Smith has been Mr. Consistency at the plate, carrying a team-best .324 average into the series opener. Smith is also riding a modest three-game hitting streak, batting .250 in his last five games with a pair of homers, four walks, and two RBIs.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Ohtani, who’s slated to make his fourth start of the season. The right-hander owns a 2.25 ERA through four innings pitched so far, with three strikeouts. He’ll look to stretch out his pitch count and settle into rhythm as a starter.

Houston Astros team news

Houston counters with left-hander Framber Valdez, who brings a 9-4 record into his 18th start of the campaign. The Astros will lean on his experience and poise on the mound as they aim to cool off a blazing Dodgers squad.

At the plate, Isaac Paredes has been Houston’s go-to slugger, launching 17 home runs and driving in 47 runs this season, ranking 22nd and 47th in the league in those respective categories. Jose Altuve has chipped in with 13 long balls of his own, while batting .262 and drawing 29 walks.

Jake Meyers has quietly been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup, sporting a .304 average with 14 doubles, two triples, and three homers. Cam Smith continues to impress as well, hitting .291 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, and 23 walks on the year.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros Series info

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Colton Gordon Starting Pitcher (Astros) TBC TV Channel SportsNet LA and SCHN Livestream Fubo

