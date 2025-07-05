+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros head west to open a marquee three-game weekend set against the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, with Cam Smith and Mookie Betts among the key names to watch.

Houston has been firing on nearly all cylinders lately, taking eight of its last ten contests. They recently grabbed a series win on the road against the Rockies, but fell just short of a sweep with a narrow 7-6 loss in the finale on Thursday.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, enters the matchup scorching hot. The Dodgers have strung together four straight wins and have claimed nine of their last ten outings overall. They capped off a dominant sweep of the White Sox on Thursday, cruising to a 6-2 victory to wrap up the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateSaturday, July 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to headline the Dodgers' power-packed lineup. The two-way superstar has crushed 30 home runs this season, tied for third-most in the Majors, while slashing .284 with 56 RBIs. Betts, while not quite matching those power numbers, has provided steady production with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, and 35 walks while hitting .246. He currently sits 97th in home runs and 65th in RBIs across MLB.

Andy Pages leads the club in RBIs with 58, while Will Smith has been Mr. Consistency at the plate, carrying a team-best .324 average into the series opener. Smith is also riding a modest three-game hitting streak, batting .250 in his last five games with a pair of homers, four walks, and two RBIs.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Ohtani, who’s slated to make his fourth start of the season. The right-hander owns a 2.25 ERA through four innings pitched so far, with three strikeouts. He’ll look to stretch out his pitch count and settle into rhythm as a starter.

Houston Astros team news

Houston counters with left-hander Framber Valdez, who brings a 9-4 record into his 18th start of the campaign. The Astros will lean on his experience and poise on the mound as they aim to cool off a blazing Dodgers squad.

At the plate, Isaac Paredes has been Houston’s go-to slugger, launching 17 home runs and driving in 47 runs this season, ranking 22nd and 47th in the league in those respective categories. Jose Altuve has chipped in with 13 long balls of his own, while batting .262 and drawing 29 walks.

Jake Meyers has quietly been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup, sporting a .304 average with 14 doubles, two triples, and three homers. Cam Smith continues to impress as well, hitting .291 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, and 23 walks on the year.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros Series info

Game 3

DateSunday, July 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Colton Gordon
Starting Pitcher (Astros)TBC
TV ChannelSportsNet LA and SCHN
LivestreamFubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05.07.25MLBLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astros1 – 18
04.07.25MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros7 – 6
03.07.25MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros3 – 5
02.07.25MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros5 – 6
29.06.25MLBHouston AstrosChicago Cubs2 – 0
