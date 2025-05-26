How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off a three-game road set against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, squaring off at Progressive Field.
While Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets is not factored into this preview, the Dodgers were aiming to rebound after dropping the second game of that Citi Field set 5-2. Over in the AL Central, the Guardians are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers, which snapped their four-game winning streak and spoiled a shot at a four-game sweep on the road against the division leaders.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet LA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Date
Monday, May 26, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT
Venue
Progressive Field
Location
Cleveland, Ohio
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the charge for Los Angeles, topping the team with 17 home runs, good for third overall in the majors. He’s also among the league’s top 25 in RBIs. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts enters the series batting .259 with eight homers, five doubles, a triple, and 24 walks. Betts currently ranks 53rd in home runs and 35th in RBIs league-wide.
Freddie Freeman has been the most consistent presence at the plate for the Dodgers, boasting a team-leading .351 batting average. Teoscar Hernández remains a key contributor as well, he leads L.A. with 41 RBIs and carries a three-game hit streak into Monday’s contest. Over his last five outings, Hernández is hitting .250 with a pair of doubles, a homer, a walk, and seven RBIs.
Taking the ball for Los Angeles will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 26-year-old righty has quickly cemented himself as the ace of the staff, entering the matchup with a 5-3 record, a dazzling 1.86 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, and an impressive 68 strikeouts to 18 walks across 58 innings.
Cleveland Guardians team news
Cleveland will counter with Gavin Williams. The 25-year-old right-hander has put together a solid season to this point, going 4-2 with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. In his 10 starts covering 48 innings, he’s struck out 57 batters while walking 26.
Offensively, José Ramírez has been the Guardians' standout performer. He’s riding an 18-game hitting streak and enters this matchup with a .309 average, 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, and 17 walks. Over his last 10 appearances, Ramírez is batting .357 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs.
Steven Kwan owns the highest batting average on the team at .320, though he ranks near the bottom of the league in both home runs and RBIs. Carlos Santana has chipped in a team-best 27 RBIs, while Kyle Manzardo leads the club with 10 home runs and is tied with Santana for the RBI lead.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/12/25
ST
Los Angeles Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians
10 – 4
09/09/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians
4 – 0
09/08/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians
7 – 2
09/07/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Cleveland Guardians
1 – 3
03/12/24
ST
Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Dodgers
5 – 1