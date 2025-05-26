+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
Stream SportsNet LAStream Guardians coverage
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off a three-game road set against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, squaring off at Progressive Field.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

While Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets is not factored into this preview, the Dodgers were aiming to rebound after dropping the second game of that Citi Field set 5-2. Over in the AL Central, the Guardians are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers, which snapped their four-game winning streak and spoiled a shot at a four-game sweep on the road against the division leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet LA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date

Monday, May 26, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT

Venue

Progressive Field

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to lead the charge for Los Angeles, topping the team with 17 home runs, good for third overall in the majors. He’s also among the league’s top 25 in RBIs. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts enters the series batting .259 with eight homers, five doubles, a triple, and 24 walks. Betts currently ranks 53rd in home runs and 35th in RBIs league-wide.

Freddie Freeman has been the most consistent presence at the plate for the Dodgers, boasting a team-leading .351 batting average. Teoscar Hernández remains a key contributor as well, he leads L.A. with 41 RBIs and carries a three-game hit streak into Monday’s contest. Over his last five outings, Hernández is hitting .250 with a pair of doubles, a homer, a walk, and seven RBIs.

Taking the ball for Los Angeles will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 26-year-old righty has quickly cemented himself as the ace of the staff, entering the matchup with a 5-3 record, a dazzling 1.86 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, and an impressive 68 strikeouts to 18 walks across 58 innings.

Cleveland Guardians team news

Cleveland will counter with Gavin Williams. The 25-year-old right-hander has put together a solid season to this point, going 4-2 with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. In his 10 starts covering 48 innings, he’s struck out 57 batters while walking 26.

Offensively, José Ramírez has been the Guardians' standout performer. He’s riding an 18-game hitting streak and enters this matchup with a .309 average, 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, and 17 walks. Over his last 10 appearances, Ramírez is batting .357 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan owns the highest batting average on the team at .320, though he ranks near the bottom of the league in both home runs and RBIs. Carlos Santana has chipped in a team-best 27 RBIs, while Kyle Manzardo leads the club with 10 home runs and is tied with Santana for the RBI lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/12/25

ST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians

10 – 4

09/09/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians

4 – 0

09/08/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians

7 – 2

09/07/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians

1 – 3

03/12/24

ST

Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers

5 – 1

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta