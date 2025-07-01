+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The calendar flips to July as the Chicago White Sox arrive at Dodger Stadium to open a three-game interleague clash against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This series kicks off with the Dodgers heavily tipped to come out on top—and for good reason. The White Sox haven’t fared well against the Blue Crew, losing seven of their last eight meetings, including a clean sweep at home last season.

Fresh off a series win over the Giants, the White Sox carry some momentum into this one. After a 3-1 loss in the opener, Chicago bounced back with a 1-0 shutout and followed it up with a 5-2 win to clinch the set. It was their second series win in three tries, but despite the small uptick, the South Siders remain well adrift in the AL Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are flying. They’ve claimed six consecutive series wins and dropped just five of their last 19 games. Over the weekend, they handled business in Kansas City, bookending a 9-5 loss with wins of 5-4 and 5-1. L.A. now sits comfortably atop the NL West, seven games clear of San Diego, and their 17-10 mark in June has them tied with Detroit for the best record in baseball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox: in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET or 7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Chicago White Sox team news

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox Series info

Game 2

DateWednesday, July 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Clayton Kershaw
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Sean Burke
TV ChannelSportsNet LA and CHSN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateThursday, July 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Dustin May
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Aaron Civale
TV ChannelSportsNet LA and CHSN
LivestreamFubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
03/09/2025Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers5–2
03/03/2025Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox6–3
06/27/2024Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers0–4
06/26/2024Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers3–4
06/25/2024Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers0–3
