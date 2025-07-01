How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The calendar flips to July as the Chicago White Sox arrive at Dodger Stadium to open a three-game interleague clash against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This series kicks off with the Dodgers heavily tipped to come out on top—and for good reason. The White Sox haven’t fared well against the Blue Crew, losing seven of their last eight meetings, including a clean sweep at home last season.
Fresh off a series win over the Giants, the White Sox carry some momentum into this one. After a 3-1 loss in the opener, Chicago bounced back with a 1-0 shutout and followed it up with a 5-2 win to clinch the set. It was their second series win in three tries, but despite the small uptick, the South Siders remain well adrift in the AL Wild Card race.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are flying. They’ve claimed six consecutive series wins and dropped just five of their last 19 games. Over the weekend, they handled business in Kansas City, bookending a 9-5 loss with wins of 5-4 and 5-1. L.A. now sits comfortably atop the NL West, seven games clear of San Diego, and their 17-10 mark in June has them tied with Detroit for the best record in baseball.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox MLB game
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox: in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET or 7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Chicago White Sox team news
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Clayton Kershaw
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Sean Burke
|TV Channel
|SportsNet LA and CHSN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, July 3, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Dustin May
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Aaron Civale
|TV Channel
|SportsNet LA and CHSN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|03/09/2025
|Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers
|5–2
|03/03/2025
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox
|6–3
|06/27/2024
|Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers
|0–4
|06/26/2024
|Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers
|3–4
|06/25/2024
|Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers
|0–3