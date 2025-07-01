How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The calendar flips to July as the Chicago White Sox arrive at Dodger Stadium to open a three-game interleague clash against the reigning World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This series kicks off with the Dodgers heavily tipped to come out on top—and for good reason. The White Sox haven’t fared well against the Blue Crew, losing seven of their last eight meetings, including a clean sweep at home last season.

Fresh off a series win over the Giants, the White Sox carry some momentum into this one. After a 3-1 loss in the opener, Chicago bounced back with a 1-0 shutout and followed it up with a 5-2 win to clinch the set. It was their second series win in three tries, but despite the small uptick, the South Siders remain well adrift in the AL Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are flying. They’ve claimed six consecutive series wins and dropped just five of their last 19 games. Over the weekend, they handled business in Kansas City, bookending a 9-5 loss with wins of 5-4 and 5-1. L.A. now sits comfortably atop the NL West, seven games clear of San Diego, and their 17-10 mark in June has them tied with Detroit for the best record in baseball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox: in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, July 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET or 7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox Series info

Game 2

Date Wednesday, July 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Clayton Kershaw Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Sean Burke TV Channel SportsNet LA and CHSN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, July 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Dustin May Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Aaron Civale TV Channel SportsNet LA and CHSN Livestream Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record