How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will aim to get the better of Los Angeles starter Jack Kochanowicz when they visit the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Boston entered the series finale in San Francisco on Sunday locked at a game apiece following a 7-5 win in the opener and a narrow 3-2 setback in Game 2. The Red Sox, sitting at 40-38, looked to secure the rubber match at Oracle Park before heading south.

Meanwhile, the 37-39 Angels wrapped up a home series against the Houston Astros on Sunday after splitting the first two matchups. They bounced back from a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in extra innings by routing Houston 9-1 in Game 2, setting up a decisive finale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: FDSW, and NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

DateMonday, June 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels team news

Boston Red Sox team news

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, June 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:38 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Tyler Anderson
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Garrett Crochet
TV ChannelFDSW and NESN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, June 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Yusei Kikuchi
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Hunter Dobbins
TV ChannelFDSW and NESN
LivestreamFubo

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04.06.25MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels11 – 9
04.06.25MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels3 – 4
03.06.25MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels6 – 7
14.04.24MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels5 – 4
14.04.24MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels7 – 2
