How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will aim to get the better of Los Angeles starter Jack Kochanowicz when they visit the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.
Boston entered the series finale in San Francisco on Sunday locked at a game apiece following a 7-5 win in the opener and a narrow 3-2 setback in Game 2. The Red Sox, sitting at 40-38, looked to secure the rubber match at Oracle Park before heading south.
Meanwhile, the 37-39 Angels wrapped up a home series against the Houston Astros on Sunday after splitting the first two matchups. They bounced back from a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in extra innings by routing Houston 9-1 in Game 2, setting up a decisive finale.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSW, and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|Monday, June 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Angels team news
Boston Red Sox team news
Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, June 24, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Tyler Anderson
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Garrett Crochet
|TV Channel
|FDSW and NESN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Hunter Dobbins
|TV Channel
|FDSW and NESN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|04.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|11 – 9
|04.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|3 – 4
|03.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|6 – 7
|14.04.24
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|5 – 4
|14.04.24
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|7 – 2