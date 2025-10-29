+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
team-logoLorient
Stade du Moustoir
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lorienthost PSG at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday for Ligue 1

Lorient come into the clash in 16th place after a disappointing defeat to Angers, while PSG sit atop the league, having dispatched Brest 3-0 in their previous outing and boasting six wins from their opening nine games. PSG dominated this fixture last season and are expected to dictate play again, with Lorient under significant pressure to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade du Moustoir

The match will be played at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain lineups

LorientHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
38
Y. Mvogo
3
M. Talbi
2
I. Silva
44
D. Yongwa
43
A. Kouassi
8
N. Cadiou
29
D. Karim
93
J. Mvuka
10
P. Pagis
6
C
L. Abergel
9
M. Bamba
30
L. Chevalier
6
I. Zabarnyi
25
N. Mendes
4
L. Beraldo
5
C
Marquinhos
47
Q. Ndjantou
33
W. Zaire-Emery
24
S. Mayulu
10
O. Dembele
14
D. Doue
49
I. Mbaye

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

FCL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Pantaloni

PSG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lorient team news

Lorient continue to contend with several absentees. Abdoulaye Faye remains sidelined with a foot injury that will keep him out until December, while Isaac Toure, Panos Katseris, Bandiougou Fadiga, and Newcastle loanee Trevan Sanusi are all unavailable for selection.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG will be without right-back Achraf Hakimi on Wednesday, with the Moroccan defender granted a well-deserved rest by the club.

Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are edging closer to full fitness as they recover from thigh and groin issues, respectively.

Form

FCL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCL

Last 5 matches

PSG

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement