How to watch today's Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lorienthost PSG at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday for Ligue 1.

Lorient come into the clash in 16th place after a disappointing defeat to Angers, while PSG sit atop the league, having dispatched Brest 3-0 in their previous outing and boasting six wins from their opening nine games. PSG dominated this fixture last season and are expected to dictate play again, with Lorient under significant pressure to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade du Moustoir

The match will be played at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lorient team news

Lorient continue to contend with several absentees. Abdoulaye Faye remains sidelined with a foot injury that will keep him out until December, while Isaac Toure, Panos Katseris, Bandiougou Fadiga, and Newcastle loanee Trevan Sanusi are all unavailable for selection.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG will be without right-back Achraf Hakimi on Wednesday, with the Moroccan defender granted a well-deserved rest by the club.

Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are edging closer to full fitness as they recover from thigh and groin issues, respectively.

