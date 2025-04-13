How to watch today's Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on West Ham in the Premier League at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds have an 11-point lead at the top of the table with seven games remaining in the season. Their recent form hasn't been great though, and they will want to quickly bounce back from their defeat to Fulham last weekend.

West Ham are 16th in the standings and are winless in their last four outings. Taking on Liverpool at Anfield will be a difficult challenge for the visitors.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, Telemundo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

The match will be played at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will welcome back Alisson Becker between the sticks after recovering from a head injury.

Conor Bradley is also fit to feature following his return against Fulham. However, Tyler Morton, Joe Gomez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain sidelined.

West Ham team news

West Ham are hopeful Niclas Füllkrug will be available after returning to training on Friday, though a final decision will be made closer to kickoff.

Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, and Crysencio Summerville are still unavailable.

