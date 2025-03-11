How to watch today's Liverpool vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will host PSG in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds won the first leg 1-0 and will be confident of holding onto that lead at their fortress. PSG, who have been cruising in Ligue 1 all season, will need to find another gear to pick up a win at a difficult ground like Anfield.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

The match will be played at Anfield on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool emerged from their victory over Southampton without picking up any fresh injury worries.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Cody Gakpo is set to be available for the second leg after recovering from a minor issue.

However, the Reds will still be without Tyler Morton, Joe Gomez, and Conor Bradley, who remain sidelined.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Meanwhile, PSG have no injury concerns ahead of the second leg, allowing Luis Enrique the flexibility to rotate his squad.

They will need to give their best performance of the season to pull off a second-leg comeback at Anfield.

