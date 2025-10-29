How to watch today's Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday in the Carabao Cupfourth round.

While Liverpool are favorites on paper, they enter this clash on unstable form, having lost three of their last five domestic fixtures - most recently a 3-2 setback at Brentford. Crystal Palace, the “giant killers” this season, have are undefeated against Liverpool in the last three outings, so confidence in the Eagles camp is high.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

The match will be played at Anfield on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Liverpool’s victory over Brentford came at a cost, with Curtis Jones forced off in the second half due to an unspecified injury concern.

The Reds are also without Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch, while Alisson Becker, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have seen no changes to their injury list in recent weeks. Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are the only players unavailable for the trip to Merseyside.

