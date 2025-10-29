+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoCrystal Palace
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday in the Carabao Cupfourth round.

While Liverpool are favorites on paper, they enter this clash on unstable form, having lost three of their last five domestic fixtures - most recently a 3-2 setback at Brentford. Crystal Palace, the “giant killers” this season, have are undefeated against Liverpool in the last three outings, so confidence in the Eagles camp is high.   

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup
Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace lineups

Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s victory over Brentford came at a cost, with Curtis Jones forced off in the second half due to an unspecified injury concern.

The Reds are also without Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch, while Alisson Becker, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have seen no changes to their injury list in recent weeks. Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are the only players unavailable for the trip to Merseyside.

Standings

