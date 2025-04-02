+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anfield
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League beckons when the two sides meet at Anfield on Wednesday.

After surrendering the Carabao Cup title to Newcastle, the Reds aim to extend their lead at the summit, while the Toffees look to snap a winless run of four games in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, April 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Everton Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestEVE
1
A. Becker
4
V. van Dijk
5
I. Konate
26
A. Robertson
78
J. Quansah
18
C. Gakpo
38
R. Gravenberch
11
M. Salah
10
A. Mac Allister
8
D. Szoboszlai
7
L. Diaz
1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
18
A. Young
6
J. Tarkowski
15
J. O'Brien
11
J. Harrison
16
A. Doucoure
29
J. Lindstroem
37
J. Garner
27
I. Gueye
14
Beto

4-2-3-1

EVEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Manager Arne Slot is left short of options at right back as Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley on the the treatment table.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson are expected to shake off their niggles that the duo picked up while on international duty, while the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez look to makes amends alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Despite scoring against Newcastle, Federico Chiesa may be handed a start on the bench.

Everton team news

It may be too soon for Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil to return to action, although the duo have joined training. While Armando Broja was back on the pitch ahead of the international break but may not start ahead of Beto, Orel Mangala and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are ruled out with injury issues. Vitalii Mykolenko is doubtful with a thigh issue.

Carlos Alcaraz, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison are all in contention for starts in the final third.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

EVE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

