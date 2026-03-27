Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-BEL-PROLEAGUE-GENK-UNIONAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise

Everything you need to know about how to watch Union St.Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League and all major competitions

Founded in 1897, Union Saint-Gilloise are one of the oldest and most storied soccer clubs in Belgium.

Based in the Brussels district of Saint-Gilles, they were a dominant force in the division in the early 20th century. Now, after years outside the top flight, the club is enjoying a remarkable revival, competing against the elite of the European soccer.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game televised here in the United States.

Upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise TV schedule

Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise for free

Paramount+ is the official streaming home of the UEFA Champions League and other UEFA-run competitions here in the United States.

New customers to Paramount+ can take advantage of the free seven day trial the platform offers before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Stream live UCL soccer today!
Start free trial

Where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game where you are.

For a specific Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
BelgiumDAZN Belgium
CanadaDAZN Canada | Amazon Prime Video
LuxembourgDAZN Pro League
GermanyDAZN Germany
FranceDAZN France
InternationalDAZN International

If you are currently outside of your country of residence and you would like to watch the next upcoming Union Saint-Gilloise soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs to stream live soccer and sports

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN
Sign up
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting