How to watch UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 fight card, start times, streaming links & more

How to catch the promotion’s latest feast of MMA action this July

Leon Edwards will have the opportunity to settle an old score and finally make good on his promise of victory when he defends the UFC Welterweight Championship against Belal Muhammad in Manchester this July, with all the action set to unfold from Co-op Live.

The Briton, mounting his third title defense, will face the man who represents the lone blip on his recent record following an accidental eye poke that ruled a non-contest between the two men when they met in March 2021.

With an unbeaten record since then, Edwards has already settled one score against Kamaru Usman to win his current title before seeing off the previous holder in another encounter.

However, Muhammad has bided his time, too, and with his flawless record since their last encounter, he will be full of confidence when it comes to delivering an upset in northern England.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from UFC 304, and when does it take place? Allow GOAL to give you all the details, including when and where to watch and who will fight on the bill.

Where and when is UFC 304?

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom. This will be the promotion's fifth visit to the city in northern England and its first since UFC 204: Bisping vs Henderson 2 in October 2016.

How to watch UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

In the United States, coverage of UFC 304 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content from just $10.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 304 for current subscribers is $79.99, while new customers can pay $134.98 as a combination bundle for the event and an annual subscription.

The undercard is expected to start around 10:00 p.m. ET, with the main event estimated for 3:00 a.m. ET in the early hours of Sunday, July 28.

UFC 304 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Welterweight Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad Heavyweight Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes Lightweight Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett Featherweight Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze Featherweight Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda Welterweight Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape Middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan vs Robert Bryczek Women's Strawweight Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil Heavyweight Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzesk Bantamweight Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras Women’s Bantamweight Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira

UFC 304 FAQs

What are Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammed’s professional MMA records?

Leon Edwards holds a 22-3 (1) record across 26 competitive MMA fights, with just one loss since he made the move to the UFC in 2015 against Kamaru Usman.

Belal Muhammed boasts a 23-3 (1) record to date, though all of his career losses have come since he joined the UFC.

The lone no-contest result is shared between the pair from their previous fight when an accidental eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue.

When did Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg last fight?

Leon Edwards last fought in December 2023, defeating Colby Covington at UFC 296 to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship. The Briton won the fight by unanimous decision.

Belal Muhammad last fought in May 2023, when he defeated Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 288. It marked his fifth straight victory.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 304 between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad?

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are fighting for one title, with the former holding the current UFC Welterweight Championship.

Who will compete at UFC 305?

Even though UFC 304 is yet to unfold this July, the promotion has already confirmed the date, venue, and partial lineup for the next edition of its flagship event. UFC 305 is set to unfold at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, on Sunday, August 18.

It will mark the promotion's third overall visit to Perth and the first since UFC 284 in February 2023. It comes as part of a deal to stage two cards per year in the city.