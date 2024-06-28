Nothing beats a UFC Fight Night. Bringing together the world's most skilled and determined mixed martial artists for thrilling battles inside the Octagon, the UFC continues to produce some of the biggest and best fights of the year.
But how can you watch and livestream everything that's going on in the Octagon? Here is everything you need to know to ensure you have the right packages to watch UFC Fight Night...
Which channels have the rights to UFC Fight Night?
The ESPN network currently has the exclusive rights to UFC events, a relationship that has existed for around five years. The network broadcasts regular Fight Night shows and PPV events. It's broadcast across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, for those wanting to enjoy fight nights with Spanish-language coverage.
Alongside ESPN, UFC also has its own streaming platform, with the UFC Fight Pass offering live streams of plenty of action via your computer or smartphone device.
How to watch UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2Getty Images
In the United States, coverage of UFC 303 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.
Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 303 for current subscribers is $69.99.
The undercard is expected to start around 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main event estimated for 10:00 p.m. ET.
The full card, as it currently stands, can be found below:
UFC 303 Fight Card
|Weight Class
|Main Card
|Light Heavyweight
|Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka
|Featherweight
|Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
|Light Heavyweight
|Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg
|Women’s Bantamweight
|Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson
|Welterweight
|Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page
|Middleweight
|Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault
|Featherweight
|Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
|Bantamweight
|Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri
As always, UFC Fight Night will be shown live on the streaming service ESPN+.
Upcoming UFC Fight Night TV schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|How to watch
|June 30, 2024
|Pereira vs Prochazka 2
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA
|ESPN+
|June 14, 2024
|Namajunas vs Barber
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|ESPN+
|July 20, 2024
|TBD vs TBD
|FC APEX, Las Vegas, USA
|ESPN+
|July 28, 2024
|UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammed 2
|Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
|ESPN+
|Aug 13, 2024
|Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
|Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|ESPN+
|Aug 18, 2024
|UFC 305: TBD vs TBD
|RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
Best TV packages to watch UFC Fight Night in 2024
There is a wealth of options available to those who want to watch live UFC fights, whether the main cards, early prelims, or one of the big numbered events. Here are some of the best options available to you today...