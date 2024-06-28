This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UFC 290Getty Images
Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov

TV Guide & Streaming

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch UFC Fight Night on US TV

ESPN+

ESPN hold exclusive rights to the UFC in the USA, with all events live on their ESPN+ streaming service.

Installation required: No

Simultaneous streams: 3

DVR capabilities: No

Monthly from

$9.99

Get ESPN+

Nothing beats a UFC Fight Night. Bringing together the world's most skilled and determined mixed martial artists for thrilling battles inside the Octagon, the UFC continues to produce some of the biggest and best fights of the year.

Watch the UFC exclusively on ESPN+
But how can you watch and livestream everything that's going on in the Octagon? Here is everything you need to know to ensure you have the right packages to watch UFC Fight Night...

Which channels have the rights to UFC Fight Night?

The ESPN network currently has the exclusive rights to UFC events, a relationship that has existed for around five years. The network broadcasts regular Fight Night shows and PPV events. It's broadcast across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, for those wanting to enjoy fight nights with Spanish-language coverage. On the other hand Makhachev looks like a good pick for this fight and looks good to beat any lightweight.

Alongside ESPN, UFC also has its own streaming platform, with the UFC Fight Pass offering live streams of plenty of action via your computer or smartphone device.

How to watch UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

Pereira vs Prochazka UFCGetty Images

In the United States, coverage of UFC 303 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 303 for current subscribers is $69.99.

The undercard is expected to start around 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main event estimated for 10:00 p.m. ET.

The full card, as it currently stands, can be found below:

UFC 303 Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
Light HeavyweightAlex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka
FeatherweightBrian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
Light HeavyweightAnthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg
Women’s BantamweightMayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson
WelterweightIan Machado Garry vs Michael Page
MiddleweightJoe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault
FeatherweightCub Swanson vs Andre Fili
FeatherweightCharles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
BantamweightPayton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

As always, UFC Fight Night will be shown live on the streaming service ESPN+.

Upcoming UFC Fight Night TV schedule

DateEventLocationHow to watch
June 30, 2024Pereira vs Prochazka 2T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USAESPN+
June 14, 2024Namajunas vs BarberBall Arena, Denver, Colorado ESPN+
July 20, 2024 TBD vs TBD FC APEX, Las Vegas, USAESPN+
July 28, 2024UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammed 2Co-op Live, Manchester, UK ESPN+
Aug 13, 2024Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAEESPN+
Aug 18, 2024 UFC 305: TBD vs TBD RAC Arena, Perth, AustraliaESPN+

Best TV packages to watch UFC Fight Night in 2024

There is a wealth of options available to those who want to watch live UFC fights, whether the main cards, early prelims, or one of the big numbered events. Here are some of the best options available to you today...

