An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch UFC Fight Night on US TV

ESPN is available the Sling Orange plan along with a host of other news and entertainment channels.

For more than just sports coverage, you can get ESPN+ via Hulu's Disney trio bundle. However, it does come with ads.

UFC Fight Pass is the most direct way to get into the heart of the UFC action.

ESPN is available the Sling Orange plan along with a host of other news and entertainment channels.

For more than just sports coverage, you can get ESPN+ via Hulu's Disney trio bundle. However, it does come with ads.

UFC Fight Pass is the most direct way to get into the heart of the UFC action.

ESPN is available the Sling Orange plan along with a host of other news and entertainment channels.

For more than just sports coverage, you can get ESPN+ via Hulu's Disney trio bundle. However, it does come with ads.

UFC Fight Pass is the most direct way to get into the heart of the UFC action.

Nothing beats a UFC Fight Night. Bringing together the world's most skilled and determined mixed martial artists for thrilling battles inside the Octagon, the UFC continues to produce some of the biggest and best fights of the year.

But how can you watch and livestream everything that's going on in the Octagon? Here is everything you need to know to ensure you have the right packages to watch UFC Fight Night...

Which channels have the rights to UFC Fight Night?

The ESPN network currently has the exclusive rights to UFC events, a relationship that has existed for around five years. The network broadcasts regular Fight Night shows and PPV events. It's broadcast across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, for those wanting to enjoy fight nights with Spanish-language coverage. On the other hand Makhachev looks like a good pick for this fight and looks good to beat any lightweight.

Alongside ESPN, UFC also has its own streaming platform, with the UFC Fight Pass offering live streams of plenty of action via your computer or smartphone device.

How to watch UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of UFC 303 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 303 for current subscribers is $69.99.

The undercard is expected to start around 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main event estimated for 10:00 p.m. ET.

The full card, as it currently stands, can be found below:

UFC 303 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka Featherweight Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg Women’s Bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson Welterweight Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Middleweight Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault Featherweight Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva Bantamweight Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

As always, UFC Fight Night will be shown live on the streaming service ESPN+.

Upcoming UFC Fight Night TV schedule

Date Event Location How to watch June 30, 2024 Pereira vs Prochazka 2 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA ESPN+ June 14, 2024 Namajunas vs Barber Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ESPN+ July 20, 2024 TBD vs TBD FC APEX, Las Vegas, USA ESPN+ July 28, 2024 UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammed 2 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK ESPN+ Aug 13, 2024 Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE ESPN+ Aug 18, 2024 UFC 305: TBD vs TBD RAC Arena, Perth, Australia ESPN+

Best TV packages to watch UFC Fight Night in 2024

lank">Sign up now

There is a wealth of options available to those who want to watch live UFC fights, whether the main cards, early prelims, or one of the big numbered events. Here are some of the best options available to you today...