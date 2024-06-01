How to watch UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier fight card, start times, streaming links & more

How to catch the latest PPV bout from the octagon as it unfolds in New Jersey this weekend

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will look to mount another successful defense of his crown when he faces off with former interim champion and challenger Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 this June.

Set to unfold at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States, the bout will put the Russian in the octagon for the third time as defending title holder as he seeks to stave off a challenge from one of UFC’s most storied fighters.

Makhachev will believe that his record speaks for himself as he looks to leave skulls shaking across the Hudson. Still, Poirier will likely prove to be no pushover as he searches for another title to further underline his credentials as one of the sport’s premier entertainers.

Elsewhere on the bill, there is a blockbuster encounter for Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, as the former middleweight champion looks to underscore his credentials against another threatening opponent too.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from UFC 302, and when does it take place? GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to watch and who will fight on the bill.

When is UFC 302?

UFC 302 begins on Saturday, June 1, with the main card action expected to unfold from 22:00 ET.

The octagon walk for the main headline bout is anticipated to take place around 00:00 ET on Sunday, June 2.

Date: Saturday, June 1 - Sunday, June 2

Saturday, June 1 - Sunday, June 2 Early prelims start time: 6:15 pm ET

6:15 pm ET Main card start time (approx): 10:00 pm ET

Where is UFC 302?

UFC 302 will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States. The venue opened in 2007 as a replacement for Meadowlands Arena and has become a regular venue for UFC events since its inception.

The promotion last visited in May 2023, when the arena hosted UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo. Prudential Center also hosts basketball, ice hockey, and concerts, with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra holding the record for the most shows under its roof.

How to watch UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

In the United States, coverage of UFC 302 will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV), which costs $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. The subscription service also offers a bundle price of $134.98, which includes UFC 302 and an annual subscription to ESPN+ for new subscribers.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers to access a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

UFC 302 fight card

In addition to the headline bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, there are a slew of other fascinating fights to come at UFC 302.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will meet in a middleweight contest, while Jailton Almeida and Alexander Romanov will fight in a heavyweight bout.

Weight Class Main Card Lightweight Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier Middleweight Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa Middleweight Kevin Holland vs Michał Oleksiejczuk Heavyweight Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov Welterweight Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

FAQs

What are Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier’s professional records?

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier share impressive professional records in mixed martial arts. They have contested a combined 65 matches, with 55 wins, nine losses, and one no-contest result.

Makhachev has the stronger record, having gone 25-1 in his career to date. His only loss came against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015, and the Russian has been unbeaten in all competitions since.

Porier holds a 30–8 (1) record and has lost two of his past four matches. His no-contest result came against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211 in 2017, when the latter illegally used his knees against the downed fighter.

When did Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier last fight?

Islam Makhachev last fought in October 2023, when he faced Alexander Volkanovski in the headline bout at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The former won the fight via first-round knockout in a rematch of their prior UFC 284 encounter.

Dustin Poirier last fought in March 2024, when he faced Benoit Saint-Denis on the undercard of UFC 299 in Miami, Florida. The former earned a second-round knockout victory and won the Fight of the Night award for his performance.

Is there a title on the line for Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier?

There is one title on the line between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier when the pair meet at UFC 302, with the former’s UFC Lightweight Championship up for grabs.

Makhachev, who defeated Charles Oliveira to take the vacant belt in October 2022, is looking to mount a third successive defense of his title after seeing off two separate challenges from Alexander Volkanovski.

When is UFC 303?

UFC 303 is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It will mark a swift return to the venue after UFC 300, which was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Who will compete at UFC 303?

UFC 303 is set to be headlined by a bout between former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and ex-three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler.

The two face off, having previously coached against each other in UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler in 2023.