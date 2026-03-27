Where to watch Serbia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

With a proud lineage rooted in the great Yugoslav sides that helped shape the landscape of European soccer, Serbia men's national soccer team are known for their unwavering passion and fierce competitiveness.

From the legends of the past like Dragan Džajić and Dejan Stanković, to their current crop of stars vying to make a name for themselves, Serbia continue to produce leading talents of the sport.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Serbia soccer game this season.

Upcoming Serbia TV schedule

Where to watch Serbia for free

Most Serbia soccer games are shown on FOX Sports here in the United States.

You can live stream Fox Sports using a five day free trial on streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV, who also carry other channels that regularly show international soccer like ESPN and Fubo Sports Network.

Where to watch Serbia worldwide

Serbia men's national soccer games regularly draw in a worldwide audience. If you are interested in catching the next Serbia soccer game, you can generally find them on one of the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Serbia game, please check your local listing.

Country / Region Broadcaster Serbia RTS, Arena Bosnia & Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport Canada DAZN Albania SuperSport Bulgaria Nova Sport Macedonia Arena Kosovo Arena Montenegro Arena

Where to buy Serbia tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Serbia tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Serbia kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Serbia kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.