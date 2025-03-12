2025 Selection Sunday: Date, Time & How to watch

March Madness is on the horizon...

The countdown to the 2025 March Madness tournament is well and truly on, with the annual spectacle just around the corner.

The frenzy begins on Selection Sunday, when the highly anticipated 68-team brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments will be unveiled.

With the college basketball regular season winding down, teams have only a handful of weeks left before the conference championships tip off. These tournaments offer squads a golden opportunity to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning their league title.

For others, it's a final shot at strengthening their credentials before Selection Sunday determines the full 68-team lineup.

Both the men's and women's brackets promise to be packed with drama. UConn's men's team is eyeing an elusive third straight national championship—should the Huskies make the cut—while South Carolina's women are on the hunt for their third title in four seasons.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to know about this iconic event, from key dates and timings to where and how to tune in.

Getty Images Sport

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is the defining moment when college basketball fans finally learn which men's and women's NCAA Division I teams have punched their ticket to the legendary March Madness tournament, igniting the race for national championship glory.

This year, the much-anticipated Selection Sunday falls on March 16, as confirmed by the NCAA. The bracket reveal—one of the most thrilling moments of the season—takes place just two days before the men's tournament tips off and three days ahead of the women's competition, officially signaling the start of the madness.

As soon as the final selections are announced on March 16, fans will waste no time diving into bracket predictions, mapping out every upset, Cinderella story, and championship contender for the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament. Just 48 hours later, the journey begins with the First Four, setting the stage for the chaos to unfold.

All 68 teams, including those vying for a spot through the First Four, will discover their placement across the four regional brackets, charting the grueling path to the Final Four—where college basketball’s ultimate prize awaits.

When is Selection Sunday 2025?

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: Men's NCAA Tournament (6 pm ET), Women's NCAA Tournament (8 pm ET)

Mark your calendars—Selection Sunday 2025 is set for March 16! The bracket for the men's tournament will be unveiled at 6 pm ET on CBS, while the women's field will be announced at 8 pm ET on ESPN. Get ready for an evening of excitement as teams learn their path to March Madness glory!

How to watch Selection Sunday 2025?

TV Channel: CBS (Men's Selection Sunday), ESPN (Women's Selection Sunday)

(Men's Selection Sunday), (Women's Selection Sunday) Livestream: Fubo (Try for free), Sling, Paramount+, ESPN+

Men's Selection Sunday will air on CBS, while women's Selection Sunday will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming options include Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling, Paramount+ (CBS only) and ESPN+ (ESPN only).

Who is anticipated as No. 1 seed for the men's and women's tournaments?

At the time of writing, a preliminary glimpse from the D1 Men's Basketball Committee suggested that Auburn was the unanimous choice for the No. 1 overall seed, fresh off an impressive victory over Alabama in the "Iron Bowl of basketball."

Right behind them, Alabama and Duke were projected to hold the No. 2 and No. 3 overall spots, with Florida rounding out the top four. If these rankings hold, each of these powerhouse programs would claim a No. 1 seed in their respective regions.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, the D1 Women's Basketball Committee preview indicated that UCLA would be the top overall seed if the season had ended on February 15. The Bruins would be joined by South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame as the four regional No. 1 seeds, setting the stage for a thrilling road to the championship.

Getty Images

When does the 2025 March Madness Tip Off?

Men's NCAA Tournament: Tuesday, March 18

Tuesday, March 18 Women's NCAA Tournament: Wednesday, March 19

As the name suggests, March Madness gets underway in March, right after the conference tournaments wrap up and the official bracket is unveiled on Selection Sunday.

That said, some might argue that the madness begins even earlier, as conference tournaments serve as a gateway to the Big Dance. For one-bid leagues, mid-major hopefuls, and even power conference contenders, these tournaments provide the last chance to punch a ticket to the 68-team showdown.

The men's NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 18, with the First Four, where eight teams battle for a spot in the main draw. Meanwhile, the women's NCAA Tournament follows suit on Wednesday, March 19, kicking off another thrilling chapter in the road to a national championship.