Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE

To watch the Qatar vs. Switzerland World Cup match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.
The Group C clash kicks off today, Saturday, June 13, 2026, and promises to be an intriguing encounter as both sides try to establish early dominance in their group standings.
Live TV Streaming Free Trials
If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.
Provider
Trial length
Channels
Fubo
5 days
FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)
DirecTV Stream
5 days
FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)
Sling TV
Sling TV carries FOX and FS1 - the two channels needed to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available on FS2 by adding their 'Sports Extra' bundle.
It's important to note, however, that Sling only carries local FOX affiliates in a handful of major metropolitan areas.
Peacock
Peacock carries Telemundo's live Spanish-language broadcast - the feed needed to stream all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches en Español.
Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available via a dedicated interactive World Cup Hub featuring highlights, multi-view feeds, and full replays.
Fubo
Fubo carries FOX and FS1 - the two channels needed to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available on FS2 and FOX Deportes.
New users can get a 5 day free trial. Beyond that, their 'Sport + News' plan starts at $45.99.
DirecTV
DirecTV Stream also FOX and FS1. Spanish language coverage is also available via Telemundo and Universo.
New users can get a 5 day free trial. Beyond that, their 'Entertainment' plan starts at $89.99.
Sling TV
Sling TV carries FOX and FS1 - the two channels needed to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available on FS2 by adding their 'Sports Extra' bundle.
It's important to note, however, that Sling only carries local FOX affiliates in a handful of major metropolitan areas.
Peacock
Peacock carries Telemundo's live Spanish-language broadcast - the feed needed to stream all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches en Español.
Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available via a dedicated interactive World Cup Hub featuring highlights, multi-view feeds, and full replays.
Fubo
Fubo carries FOX and FS1 - the two channels needed to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Supplementary World Cup coverage will also be available on FS2 and FOX Deportes.
New users can get a 5 day free trial. Beyond that, their 'Sport + News' plan starts at $45.99.
Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna
Because this match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.
For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.
FOX and Telemundo Channel Numbers
For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.
Here is where the networks land in the five largest U.S. television markets:
New York Metro Area
- FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)
- Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)
Los Angeles Area
- FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)
- Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)
Chicago Area
- FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)
- Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)
Dallas–Fort Worth Area
- FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)
- Telemundo: Channel 39(KXTX)
Houston Area
- FOX: Channel 26 (KRIV)
- Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)