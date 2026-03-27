Qarabag are a professional soccer club from Azerbaijan. The team originates from Aghdam in the Karabakh region and is a prominent competitor in the Azerbaijan Premier League. They are known as 'The Horsemen' and have a strong history in Azerbaijani soccer, being one of only two teams to have participated in all Premier League championships since 1992.

The club has made its mark in European competitions, becoming the first Azerbaijani team to reach the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2017-18 season. They have also achieved success in the UEFA Europa League, making them a notable presence on the continental stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Qarabag’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Qarabag FK TV schedule

Where to watch Qarabag for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Champions League soccer games are mostly broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Qarabag’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Qarabag with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of UEFA Champions League soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Where to watch Qarabag worldwide

Broadcasters to watch Qarabag in the Azerbaijan Premier League are listed in the table below.

Country Broadcaster Azerbaijan CBC Sport International YouTube

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Qarabag soccer game on your preferred streaming platform by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports