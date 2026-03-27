Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chelsea FC v Legia Warszawa - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Polish Ekstraklasa soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Ekstraklasa
Legia Warszawa
R. Lewandowski

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Polish Ekstraklasa soccer online and on US TV

Poland's top-flight soccer league, the Ekstraklasa, is a competition rich with both and tradition.

With historic clubs like Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznan and Wisla Krakow, Polish soccer is renowned for its fiercely passionate crowds, dedicated fan culture and icons of the game including Grzegorz Lato, Wlodzimierz Lubanski, Jerzy Dudek and Robert Lewandowski.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the Ekstraklasa this season.

Upcoming Polish Ekstraklasa TV schedule

Where to watch Polish Ekstraklasa for free

Polish Ekstraklasa soccer is available in the USA on beIN Sports.

This channel is available via Fubo who offer customers a free five day trial of their service before they commit to a longer-term contract.

Stream Colombia Primera A soccer todayStart a free trial

Where to watch Polish Ekstraklasa worldwide

Polish Ekstraklasa soccer is shown through various broadcasters around the world. To find the one in your country or region, check out the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
InternationalEkstraklasa TV / Bet365
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz Canada
PolandPolsat Box Go, Canal+
LatviaSport 2 Baltic
LithuaniaSport 2 Baltic
UkraineSport 2 Ukraine
MontenegroArena Sport 1 Serbia

Where to watch Ekstraklasa soccer with Polish commentary

Ekstraklasa TV offers Polish coverage both in studio and on commentary.

If you are unable to access Ekstraklasa TV where you currently, you may be able to do so by accessing their service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Ekstraklasa soccer kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Ekstraklasa kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Ekstraklasa jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting