Watch and live stream NFL Games on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for its fourth straight year as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, with the familiar broadcast trio of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung returning to the booth.
The platform is set to air 16 regular-season matchups and one wild card showdown during the 2025 campaign. In addition to its usual slate of 15 Thursday night clashes, Prime Video will once again host the ever-popular Black Friday game — now in its third year — featuring a marquee matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.
How to watch NFL Games on Prime Video
- TV Channel: N/A
- Livestream: Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video holds the exclusive rights to stream the NFL's Thursday Night Football, meaning you'll need a Prime membership to catch every bit of the midweek gridiron action live.
If you're in a team's local market, you can still tune in through local FOX/CBS affiliate or ABC, which is available via live TV streaming platforms such as DirecTV or Fubo.
The best part? If you’re already using Amazon Prime for shopping and deliveries, Prime Video is automatically part of your subscription. Just fire up the app on your smart TV, streaming stick, or log in through your computer — and you're all set for kickoff.
NFL on Prime Video 2025-26 Upcoming Schedule
All regular season games are scheduled for Thursday nights at 8:15 p.m. EST.
- Sept. 11: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
- Sept. 18: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Sept. 25: Seattle Seahawks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Oct. 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Oct. 9: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Oct. 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Oct. 23: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
- Oct. 30: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
- Nov. 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Nov. 13: New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Nov. 20: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Nov. 28: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
- Dec. 4: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
- Dec. 11: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dec. 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Dec. 25: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Jan. 10 or 11 2026: Wild-Card Game, Teams TBD
Prime VideoNFL announcers, analysts
- Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
- Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Prime Video pricing, plans and subscriptions
Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, giving new users a full month to explore Prime Video at no cost. If you’re only interested in streaming, the same trial period applies to Prime Video as a standalone service.
While prices have steadily increased, the ad-free Prime Video bundled with an Amazon Prime membership still offers the best value. The standalone streaming options provide great entertainment, but the added benefits—like free shipping and exclusive deals—make the full Prime membership worth the extra cost.
After all, who can resist late-night shopping with free delivery?
Prime Video bundled with Amazon Prime membership
|Plan
|Price
|Video Quality
|Streams
|Ad-free?
|Details
|Prime Video with Amazon Prime membership
|$14.99/mo or $139.00/yr
|1080p, 4K
|3
|—
|View Plan
|Ad-free Prime Video with Amazon Prime membership
|$17.98/mo
|1080p, 4K
|3
|✔
|View Plan
Prime Video bundled without Amazon Prime membership
|Plan
|Price
|Video Quality
|Streams
|Ad-free?
|Details
|Prime Video
|$8.99/mo
|1080p, 4K
|3
|—
|View Plan
|Ad-free Prime Video
|$11.98/mo
|1080p, 4K
|3
|✔
|View Plan
