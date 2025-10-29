+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025Getty Images Sport
STREAM THE NFL ON PEACOCK
Abhinav Sharma

Watch and live stream NFL games on Peacock

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL Games on Peacock, as well as weekly schedule, announcers, studio shows and more for 2025-26 season

Peacock remains the go-to destination for fans who never miss a Sunday Night Football showdown on NBC. 

Sure, any standard cable or live TV package that includes NBC will get you those primetime thrillers, but Peacock ups the ante this season with expanded postgame coverage and, perhaps most notably, an exclusive holiday matchup.

Watch NFL Games live on Peacock
Start a Peacock subscription today

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will mark the streaming platform's fourth standalone NFL broadcast, adding another feather to its football cap. While the teams for this year's contest are still under wraps, all signs point to a Week 17 kickoff on Saturday, December 27, a festive gift for fans eager to unwrap some late-season gridiron drama.

How to watch NFL Games on Peacock

Peacock is set to stream every NFL on NBC matchup throughout the 2025–26 season, ensuring fans don’t miss a single snap of the Sunday Night Football action. The platform will also showcase some of the campaign's most high-profile clashes, making it a go-to destination for gridiron enthusiasts.

NBC is gearing up for a blockbuster NFL season in 2025–26, with two Playoff showdowns on its slate before welcoming the Super Bowl back to its broadcast lineup. The grand finale, Super Bowl LX, will light up NBC’s airwaves on February 8, 2026, marking the network’s return to the biggest stage in football.

Adding to the excitement, Peacock will feature an exclusive Week 17 matchup on December 27, 2025 — right between Christmas and New Year's. The teams haven't been announced yet, but that late-season window always carries plenty of drama, as contenders make their final playoff push and every snap could tilt the postseason picture.

Watch NFL Games live on Peacock
Start a Peacock subscription today

NFL on Peacock 2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

Week/EventDateMatchupTime (ET)Notes
Week 9Sun, Nov 2Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders8:20 PMSunday Night Football (SNF)
Week 10Sun, Nov 9Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers8:20 PMSNF
Week 11Sun, Nov 16Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles8:20 PMSNF
Week 12Sun, Nov 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams8:20 PMSNF
ThanksgivingThurs, Nov 27Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens8:20 PMThanksgiving Game SNF
Week 13Sun, Nov 30Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders8:20 PMSNF
Week 14Sun, Dec 7Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PMSNF
Week 15Sun, Dec 14Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys8:20 PMSNF
Week 16Sun, Dec 21Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins8:20 PMSNF
Week 17 Peacock ExclusiveSat, Dec 27TBD vs TBDTBDPeacock Holiday Exclusive
Week 17Sun, Dec 28Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers8:20 PMSNF
Week 18Sun, Jan 4TBD vs TBD8:20 PMSNF
PlayoffsJanuary 20262 playoff gamesTBDLive on Peacock
Super Bowl LXSun, Feb 8 2026TBDTBDLive on Peacock and NBC

Peacock NFL announcers, analysts

  • Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
  • Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Peacock pricing, plans and subscriptions

Peacock offers two basic plans:

SubscriptionMonthlyAnnuallyFeatures
Premium$10.99$109.99Stream movies, TV shows and live sports ; Current NBC and Bravo shows ; Includes ads
Premium Plus (No Ads)$16.99$169.99Everything included in Premium plan ; Ad-free experience (limited exclusions) ; Download and watch content offline
Start a Peacock subscription today
Find the best deals

READ MORE: How to watch live sports on Peacock

Advertisement