Watch and live stream NFL games on Peacock

Peacock remains the go-to destination for fans who never miss a Sunday Night Football showdown on NBC.

Sure, any standard cable or live TV package that includes NBC will get you those primetime thrillers, but Peacock ups the ante this season with expanded postgame coverage and, perhaps most notably, an exclusive holiday matchup.

The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will mark the streaming platform's fourth standalone NFL broadcast, adding another feather to its football cap. While the teams for this year's contest are still under wraps, all signs point to a Week 17 kickoff on Saturday, December 27, a festive gift for fans eager to unwrap some late-season gridiron drama.

How to watch NFL Games on Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Peacock

Peacock is set to stream every NFL on NBC matchup throughout the 2025–26 season, ensuring fans don’t miss a single snap of the Sunday Night Football action. The platform will also showcase some of the campaign's most high-profile clashes, making it a go-to destination for gridiron enthusiasts.

NBC is gearing up for a blockbuster NFL season in 2025–26, with two Playoff showdowns on its slate before welcoming the Super Bowl back to its broadcast lineup. The grand finale, Super Bowl LX, will light up NBC’s airwaves on February 8, 2026, marking the network’s return to the biggest stage in football.

Adding to the excitement, Peacock will feature an exclusive Week 17 matchup on December 27, 2025 — right between Christmas and New Year's. The teams haven't been announced yet, but that late-season window always carries plenty of drama, as contenders make their final playoff push and every snap could tilt the postseason picture.

NFL on Peacock 2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

Week/Event Date Matchup Time (ET) Notes Week 9 Sun, Nov 2 Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders 8:20 PM Sunday Night Football (SNF) Week 10 Sun, Nov 9 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM SNF Week 11 Sun, Nov 16 Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM SNF Week 12 Sun, Nov 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM SNF Thanksgiving Thurs, Nov 27 Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM Thanksgiving Game SNF Week 13 Sun, Nov 30 Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders 8:20 PM SNF Week 14 Sun, Dec 7 Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM SNF Week 15 Sun, Dec 14 Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM SNF Week 16 Sun, Dec 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM SNF Week 17 Peacock Exclusive Sat, Dec 27 TBD vs TBD TBD Peacock Holiday Exclusive Week 17 Sun, Dec 28 Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM SNF Week 18 Sun, Jan 4 TBD vs TBD 8:20 PM SNF Playoffs January 2026 2 playoff games TBD Live on Peacock Super Bowl LX Sun, Feb 8 2026 TBD TBD Live on Peacock and NBC

Peacock NFL announcers, analysts

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Peacock pricing, plans and subscriptions

Peacock offers two basic plans:

Subscription Monthly Annually Features Premium $10.99 $109.99 Stream movies, TV shows and live sports ; Current NBC and Bravo shows ; Includes ads Premium Plus (No Ads) $16.99 $169.99 Everything included in Premium plan ; Ad-free experience (limited exclusions) ; Download and watch content offline

